California Pools & Landscape to Host Outdoor Living Event of the Season - Ultimate Backyard Expo

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pools & Landscape will be hosting its 2020 Ultimate Backyard Living Expo on Saturday, January 25, 2020. They will be demonstrating the innovations in 2020 for the entertainer's dream backyard experience at their Ultimate Backyard Living Expo. California Pools & Landscape will also be hosting Cal Talks Booths, named the "TED Talk of Pool Building." Recently showcased on ABC15 Sonoran Living demonstrating new technologies available for 2020 trends in pool design, spas, landscaping, and outdoor living products.

California Pools & Landscape will be offering exclusive Expo incentives this year for attendees. See new outdoor innovations and consult with their award-winning designers. Their designers will be on location to showcase customized 3-D renderings and outdoor technology trends. Special finance teams will be on-site as well, offering options to suit most family's needs. Explore inspiration in natural or artificial rock waterfalls, Hayward pool cleaning systems, landscaping lighting, granite, irrigation, live plants and grass material, trees, curbing, trellis, shade structures, baja shelves, water features, and barbecues. California Pools & Landscape Ultimate Backyard Expo gives the valley a one-stop-shop for inspiration, information and experts to help you make it all happen. This year, you can expect interactive opportunities and groundbreaking innovations in technology, products, and design.

This will all take place at 4320 W. Chandler Blvd. Chandler AZ, 85226. This event will be open to the public on January 25th between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. There will be free admission and parking for expo attendees. Expo attendees will enjoy exclusive savings as well as food trucks, face painters, raffles, and giveaways. All ages are welcome to the event.

"With current technologies and design capabilities, there have never been more options for a customer when planning for an outdoor living project. The Cal Talks were created to help navigate these options to maximize both the value and experience when building a new pool, landscape, or complete backyard oasis., Jeremy Smith, CEO & President."

California Pools and Landscape created the Outdoor Living Expo to offer the public an opportunity to explore their imagination for outdoor living spaces. They did this first by building relationships with outdoor exhibitors and vendors to create a home show style of event that focuses strictly on the backyard. California Pools & Landscape started as a small home business in 1988 and has expanded to be one of the top pool and landscape builders in Arizona. Being a family-owned and operated company, California Pools & Landscape prides itself on offering an outstanding customer experience while bringing customers ultimate backyard dreams to life. They focus on the customer and deliver only the highest quality product. California Pools & Landscape pride themselves on creating custom outdoor spaces and unparalleled customer service!

About California Pools & Landscape - Arizona

California Pools & Landscape is family owned and operated in Arizona for over 30 years. They are the only pool and landscape company to be awarded the Better Business Bureau's International Torch Award of Ethics. With over 30,000 pools built, they have zero ROC complaints as well as an A+ Accredited rating with the BBB. Being nationally recognized for their outdoor design capabilities is quite an honor but their top award is always a thrilled customer. For more information about California Pools & Landscape please visit our website www.calpool.com or call (480) 345-0005.

