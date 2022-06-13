California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022: The Most Comprehensive and Detailed Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool Available

Jun 13, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The California Public Sector Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023 is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The Report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2019 - 2023 by Firm, Position, Average Hourly Rates and all Key Practice Areas such as Labor & Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, Environmental, Regulatory, Bond Counsel and Others for all of the major law firms representing public entities at all levels in California.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the publisher Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the publisher Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the publisher's data in court.
The publisher's data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Hourly Rates by Law Firm & Practice Areas
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je59vr
