California Real Estate Market Will Remain Strong For The Next Two Years, According to John W. Simonse

CONCORD, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Economic projections for the residential real estate market in California indicate that the market will remain strong for at least the next two years," according to long time real estate investor and fund manager John W. Simonse of Lodgepole Fund No. I LLC.

"This prediction is based on the expectation that the economy will continue to strengthen, due to tax cuts and increased consumer spending, as a result of gains in jobs and wages," says John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments, LLC and a Manager of Lodgepole Fund No. I, LLC. Mr. Simonse elaborated further, explaining "Inventory will continue to remain limited, due to lack of construction and the current lack of incentive for homeowners to sell, since most purchased their homes at lower prices and interest rates." "In addition," said Simonse, "we are seeing Millennials, now in their 30s, finally buying homes because they are getting married, having kids and want to get away from high rents. Other factors in play are that inflation is predicted to remain stable and Wall Street is anticipating only a modest rise in the 10 year bond, keeping mortgage rates below the historically desirable 5.0% interest rate."

When asked how investors can participate in California real estate without having to buy a home, Mr. Simonse replied that, "one of the safest ways to invest in real estate is to invest in private money loan funds. By being a real estate lender your investment is secured by a deed of trust and you are first in line to be repaid!" Mr. Simonse went on to state that "It is well known in the investment world that a deed of trust is one of the safest and best forms of security available. Not to mention that private money loan funds earn between 8-10% a year, which is extremely good return for a secured investment."

When asked how an individual could invest in Lodgepole Fund, Mr. Simonse stated, "The Fund plans to be open to new investors in June of this year."

About Lodgepole Fund No. I, LLC

Lodgepole Fund No. I, LLC has been providing construction and development loans in California since 2010. Lodgepole specializes in providing bridge loans and construction loans for high-end residential homes, small subdivisions and mixed use properties.

