California REALTORS® call for renewed and robust legislative action to prioritize housing supply in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement calling on state lawmakers to prioritize increasing the housing supply:

"The California Association of REALTORS® is continuing its call for state lawmakers to advance policies that will increase the housing supply in the upcoming 2020 legislative session. As all signs show California's housing affordability and availability crisis worsening, our state's leaders must prioritize improving supply as the solution because our future depends on it. Simply put, it's time to get serious on housing supply," C.A.R. President Jared Martin said.

"Our membership of more than 200,000 real estate professionals are united in urging the legislature to make increasing housing supply its top priority in the next legislative session. While some meaningful progress was made this year with the enactment of Sen. Nancy Skinner's SB 330 to streamline the development permitting process, this crisis demands even more robust and meaningful policy changes. The Legislature must advance bold new solutions like C.A.R. co-sponsored SB 50 by Sen. Scott Wiener if we are to have any hope of closing the state's widening supply gap."

"Earlier this year, C.A.R. launched an initiative called Let's Get Serious on Supply urging the California legislature to support policies that increase housing production. Our message was echoed by editorial boards across the state and from every political perspective including the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle and The Orange County Register.

"California's leaders must respond with real solutions before it's too late and our children are left without the housing options they deserve. C.A.R. stands ready to work with lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom to advance policies that deliver a brighter housing future for all Californians."

