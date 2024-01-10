California REALTORS® issue statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024-2025 state budget proposal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024-2025 state budget proposal:

"Housing availability and affordability are closely tied to state revenues and the economic health of California. First-time and first-generation homebuyers face the most significant barriers to homeownership given high costs and lack of inventory," said C.A.R. President Melanie Barker, a Yosemite REALTOR®.

"We thank Gov. Newsom for his proposal to address the projected state budget deficit. We look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Newsom and the state legislature on forward-thinking policy that, while recognizing the fiscal challenges the state faces, will create a pipeline of entry-level market rate housing that begins to address the state's housing supply and affordability crisis."

