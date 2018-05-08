California Regional MLS and bridgeMLS Sign Agreement to Share Listing Data

Once the agreement is fully in place, CRMLS and bridgeMLS users will share listing data directly, giving users of either MLS the ability to view listing data from the other MLS in their own MLS system. CRMLS users will soon have access to bridgeMLS data, and users of bridgeMLS – representing the Oakland/Berkeley Association of REALTORS® and the Delta Association of REALTORS® – will see CRMLS's database of property listings throughout the state in their Paragon platform.

"This is a victory for real estate professionals and consumers," said CRMLS Chair Tom Berge, Jr. "If you're a professional helping someone buy or sell real estate, you'll have a better picture of listing data throughout California than ever before. And if you're a consumer, you'll have peace of mind that your trusted advisor isn't held back by regional barriers."

"This agreement provides our real estate professionals the ability to access listing data from 34 additional Associations of REALTORS®, three Boards of REALTORS®, and one MLS throughout the state of California!" said DaVina Lara, CEO of bridgeMLS. "I am excited for our participants and subscribers as we continue to expand their data access and make it easier to navigate."

The agreement between CRMLS and bridgeMLS is the second such agreement CRMLS has signed in the past month, having come to terms with High Desert MLS in April.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing over 86,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

About bridgeMLS

bridgeMLS is a leading MLS provider in the California Bay Area for real estate professionals offering a centralized online source of data. Using innovative technology, brokers and agents have access to more than 10 MLSs, covering 80 percent of the state of California. bridgeMLS is owned by the Oakland/Berkeley Association of REALTORS®, and provides MLS services to the Delta Association of REALTORS®. For more information on bridgeMLS visit www.bridgemls.com

