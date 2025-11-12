California Regional MLS Integrates SkySlope Breeze for Easier Disclosures

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the nation's most recognized MLS, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with SkySlope, the trusted transaction management provider empowering over 900,000 real estate professionals across North America.

Building on their existing relationship with SkySlope Forms , CRMLS will soon offer Breeze , SkySlope's intuitive disclosure solution, to users seeking a more streamlined, user-friendly way to complete required seller documents.

"As the industry evolves, we're focused on partnerships that bring lasting value and real innovation," says Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "Breeze offers an end-to-end approach to disclosures, combining ease of use with smart, ongoing support."

Breeze modernizes the home-selling disclosure process, guiding sellers through required documents with a clear, intuitive digital experience. Its seller-friendly questionnaire format ensures that disclosures are completed accurately and confidently. Mobile optimization, built-in data replication, and optional integrated e-signature functionality via DigiSign make Breeze a robust, end-to-end solution.

Since its founding, CRMLS has grown into a national leader in real estate technology, serving over 100,000 real estate professionals across 40+ associations and boards. With a mission to provide the most affordable, accurate, and advanced listing data and tools in the industry, CRMLS is known for pushing the boundaries of innovation to help its users stay competitive and compliant in a fast-moving market.

"When a major MLS like CRMLS chooses SkySlope, it's a strong validation that we're building the future of real estate the right way," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "We're proud to partner with innovators and remain focused on automating processes while empowering agents every step of the way."

SkySlope's expanded partnership with CRMLS underscores a shared vision for the future of real estate — one where technology removes friction, transactions flow seamlessly, and agents are empowered to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences.

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope is dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work, building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

About CRMLS

California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) is the most recognized multiple listing service in the United States, serving over 100,000 real estate professionals from 40+ associations and boards across California. CRMLS delivers industry-leading technology, comprehensive data, and unmatched support to empower real estate professionals. Learn more at go.CRMLS.org .

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS