California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) Launches Full Rental Integration with RentSpree

RentSpree's flagship feature instantly creates an ApplyLink™ for rental listings, which helps CRMLS users generate more leads, reduce transaction time, and save money. The new integration allows CRMLS users to opt in to adding ApplyLinks™ to their rental listings across CRMLS systems.

"I have seen the critically important role that rentals play for our users, which is why we first partnered with RentSpree back in 2017," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "After seeing usage skyrocket to thousands of monthly transactions, integrating RentSpree within our MLS systems was a no-brainer. This integration provides exponentially more value to CRMLS users."

Usage has always been a point of emphasis for the relationship, with CRMLS users already adding and transacting for nearly 20,000 rental listings through RentSpree.

"After working with CRMLS since 2017 and seeing overwhelming adoption among CRMLS users, it became our goal to enhance rental technology support for 108,000+ users," said RentSpree co-founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli. "RentSpree's MLS integration is the first of its kind that allows agents to opt-in for an automated rental process during listing input, ensuring that all CRMLS users can conveniently access the service without ever leaving the CRMLS platform."

RentSpree enables real estate agents to close a rental in minutes instead of days by providing online rental applications, screening reports, report sharing, income verification, electronic signatures, rent estimates, renters insurance, and much more. C.A.R. members can even receive a completed application and sign lease agreements on association forms.

Currently, RentSpree partners with more than 160 MLSs, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, and real estate platforms across the country.

For more information on RentSpree, visit rentspree.com .

About RentSpree:

Founded in 2016, RentSpree is an award-winning rental software known in all 50 states for its easy-to-use tenant screening process, renter management, partnership program, and rental screening API. In just five years, RentSpree has grown its database by partnering with some of the most trusted names in real estate and serves over half a million agents, owners, and renters across the country.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS):

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 108,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

