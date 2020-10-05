California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy Opens a New Clinic in Fountain Valley

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, Calif., a leading outpatient therapy support partner, today announced the grand opening of its affiliated California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) clinic in Fountain Valley at 18785 Brookhurst St. The Cal Rehab Fountain Valley clinic elevates the brand's presence in the state to 41.

Cal Rehab's new outpatient clinic will support all ages and is proud to offer the Fountain Valley community and surrounding areas a full range of pain management and prevention services including: physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery.

"We are excited to continue growing the Cal Rehab footprint with the addition of our Fountain Valley clinic," said Ajay Gupta, PRN Chief Executive Officer. "This new location complements our recently-forged joint-venture with MemorialCare, which together seeks to build healthier communities by expanding access to physical therapy services across Southern LA & Orange County."

Clinic partner, Alyson Vasconcellos, PT, DPT, will oversee the programs at the new Fountain Valley location. Vasconcellos is an Orange County native, having grown up in Cypress, Calif. Vasconcellos holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Southern California. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences/Exercise Physiology and a minor in Psychology at Chapman University. While at USC she gained experience with clinical internships in women's health physical therapy, outpatient orthopedics and sports medicine.

"Expanding access and providing even greater convenience to our services into the community and surrounding areas is a tremendous opportunity for us," said Vasconcellos, Clinic Partner & Director. "We have a phenomenal team of clinical providers and management who came together to make this possible."

Cal Rehab accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more, please visit calrehab.com.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and Instagram, or on LinkedIn.

Cal Rehab is actively taking the necessary steps to ensure patient care is completed with strict infection control measures. Cal Rehab will continue to act with an abundance of caution in alignment with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and local health officials.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 125 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

