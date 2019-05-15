California Rehabilitation Institute Appoints Director of Rehabilitation Research

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Rehabilitation Institute, a three-way partnership among UCLA Health, Cedars-Sinai and Select Medical, appointed Steven C. Cramer, M.D., Director of Rehabilitation Research.

In his new post, Dr. Cramer will continue his multifaceted research in stroke and neurorehabilitation, the genetics of stroke recovery and systems of medical care including telerehabilitation. He will lead the developing research program at California Rehabilitation Institute, and provide guidance and assistance to its investigators.

Dr. Cramer has been a professor of neurology, anatomy and neurobiology at University of California, Irvine, since 2002. He also is an accomplished neurorehabilitation researcher and Professor in Residence in the Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. His research interests include biomarkers of neuroplasticity, home-based telerehabilitation, genetic variations and their impact on recovery after stroke and clinical trial research.

Dr. Cramer has received continuous research funding for 23 years and has published more than 200 manuscripts. His research has been recognized with numerous awards, most recently the Stroke Rehabilitation Award from the American Heart Association and the Barbro B. Johansson Award in Stroke Recovery from the World Stroke Organization.

After earning his bachelor's degree in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkeley, Dr. Cramer completed his medical degree at the University of Southern California School of Medicine, and a residency in internal medicine at UCLA. He also completed a residency in neurology, followed by a fellowship in cerebrovascular disease, at Massachusetts General Hospital. In addition, Dr. Cramer earned a Masters of Medical Science from Harvard Medical School.

About UCLA Health

UCLA Health has provided high-quality health care and the most advanced treatment options to the people of the greater Los Angeles region and the world for more than 60 years. UCLA Health includes four hospitals on two campuses — Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA; and the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA — and more than 150 primary and specialty offices throughout Southern California. UCLA Health is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top hospitals and the best in the western United States.

About Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai is a leader in providing high-quality healthcare encompassing primary care, specialized medicine and research. Since 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved to meet the needs of one of the most diverse regions in the nation, setting standards in quality and innovative patient care, research, teaching and community service. Today, Cedars-Sinai is known for its national leadership in transforming healthcare for the benefit of patients. Cedars-Sinai impacts the future of healthcare by developing new approaches to treatment and educating tomorrow's health professionals. Additionally, Cedars-Sinai demonstrates a commitment to the community through programs that improve the health of its most vulnerable residents.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

