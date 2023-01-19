Featuring the hits "Perfect World" and "Arrow Thru Your Heart"

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off an unprecedented run of nine consecutive #1 international hits on the Radio Indie Alliance chart, veteran singer/songwriter Les Fradkin and his wife and creative partner, Loretta Pieper Fradkin, resurrect California – the name of Les's classic 70s and 80s band – for their latest album whose very title, "California Loves You", reflects their sunny and infectious optimism as they chronicle the stages of a modern-day romantic relationship.

California Releases New Album - "California Loves You"

California's musical approach merges sunny Beach Boys and Fleetwood Mac style harmonies with R&B Motown, Brit Pop and Tropical grooves along with crisp big productions to yield something fresh and new for today's music scene.

Its release coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the original California's signing to Laurie Records, well known for its recordings by Dion and Gerry and the Pacemakers. The album's summery lead single "Perfect World" – recently broke through in 2022 on the Billboard charts, rising to #70 on the Top 100.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band, this album incorporates both radio and chart hits from California and previously unreleased material from 40 and 50 years ago, featuring guests Denny Seiwell, Randy Edelman and Mick Ronson, which has been re-dressed with new optimistic lyrics, the addition of Loretta to the vocals and new mixes and production. The Production merges two time distant elements into one seamless presentation so, in effect, "the music is new, whenever it was written or recorded".

Hear it at Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4s9Q8KfBf6z03LQrekNh6O?si=Y8meQ_DeQw2q0LVLuhPpywp

Buy it at Bandcamp: https://californiatm-featlesfradkin.bandcamp.com/album/california-loves-you

The group California, featuring Les Fradkin (Vocals, Piano, Mellotron, Guitars, Bass, Producer and Songwriter) as it's founding Original Member and still leading the group to this day, were Laurie Records recording Artists in the 1970's and 1980's. California had several Hit Singles during that time period including "See You In September", "Jeans On", "Summer Fun Medley" and "He's Almost You". Other California highlights included an appearance on Dick Clark's American Bandstand TV show singing "Summer Fun Medley" as well as a Top 50 UK Chart placing for "He's Almost You". California returns with Les Fradkin - Vocals, Mellotron, Piano, Bass, Guitars, Ztar, Songwriter and Co-Production and Loretta Pieper Fradkin - Vocals, Songwriter and Co-Production.

