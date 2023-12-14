California Republican Party Unanimously Endorses Larry Thompson For United States Congress

14 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Republican Party (CAGOP) voted unanimously this past Saturday to endorse Hollywood talent manager, lawyer, and film producer, Larry Thompson, in his 2024 run for U.S. Congress in California's 32nd District. The very valuable CAGOP endorsement came after the Los Angeles County Republican Party (LAGOP) endorsed Thompson and recommended the endorsement to the state party due to Thompson having received a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote at its LAGOP Endorsement Meeting on December 4, 2023.

So, what is it about Thompson that is giving such new hope and excitement to the California GOP and is the biggest news since Kevin McCarthy announced that he is resigning?

www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com

"I am running for Congress," says Thompson, "to awaken, organize, and lead the silenced and canceled, conservative Republican and Democratic voters. No longer should they feel alone, defeated, and scared. I offer them an opportunity to regain their courage, stand up, and join me and those who share their values and vision of our country. I want everyone to stop, think, and simply use Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground to solve our Common Issues. Let's start a fresh, bipartisan conversation to finally end the fighting, regain our 'sanity,' and get something done. I'm the 'Sanity Man.'"

Even with such lofty ideals, Thompson's election won't be easy as his main Democratic opponent is 14-term incumbent, Brad Sherman, who is serving his first term in CA 32 simply because of redistricting. California's 32nd district now takes in Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Malibu, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.

When asked about his chances in the race, Thompson quips, "Oh, I will definitely beat Mr. Sleeping-At-The-Wheel, Brad Sherman. I'm just glad Taylor Swift isn't running." On Bidenomics, he added that he agrees with TV Personality, Greg Gutfeld, that "the $100 bill has become the new $20 bill."

"Seriously," he added, "the polarized political positions in our nation have become dangerous in many ways, and, with all that is going on in this world today, there is much disenchantment, disappointment, frustration, and even fear with many Democrat and Republican voters. I intend to bridge this gap of uncertainty and offer a fresh option of ideas to the Republican and long-standing Democrat voters. 

"Our citizens must deal with open borders, closed minds, sky-high taxes, and low confidence in government… not to mention potholes on Ventura Boulevard, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and the Pacific Coast Highway."

"I have been a 'Representative' of Hollywood Talent for over 50 years," said Thompson. "And I have spent a career as either a lawyer or a personal manager listening, caring, nurturing, planning, and negotiating, to enhance their personas and lives. I now want to be a 'Representative' of the people, especially those who live in our California 32nd District." 

About the Election

The Primary Election will be on March 5, 2024. Early voting starts February 5, 2023. The two candidates that receive the most votes in the Primary Election will advance to the General Election, which will be on November 5, 2024. California Elections have the Top-Two Candidates Open Election System, which means all registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, may vote for any candidate, regardless of political affiliation. 

Paid for by Larry Thompson for Congress

For further information or to schedule an interview with Mr. Thompson, contact:

Robert G. Endara II
Larry Thompson For Congress
12021 Wilshire Blvd.
Suite 614
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 288-0700
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com

Please click the following link to download the high-res version of this photo:
Courtesy of Larry Thompson For Congress
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/DYQmKcHJIV

SOURCE Larry Thompson For Congress

El Partido Republicano de California respalda a Larry Thompson, mánager de talentos de Hollywood, abogado y productor de cine, en su candidatura al Congreso de EE.UU. por el 32.° Distrito Congresional de California

LOS ÁNGELES, 11 de diciembre de 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- El Partido Republicano de California (CAGOP) votó unánimemente este fin de...

LOS ÁNGELES, 11 de diciembre de 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- El Partido Republicano de California (CAGOP) votó unánimemente este fin de...
California Republican Party Endorses Hollywood Talent Manager, Lawyer, and Film Producer, Larry Thompson, In His Run For U.S. Congress In California's 32nd District

The California Republican Party (CAGOP) voted unanimously this weekend to endorse Hollywood talent manager, lawyer, and film producer, Larry...

The California Republican Party (CAGOP) voted unanimously this weekend to endorse Hollywood talent manager, lawyer, and film producer, Larry...
