California research team publishes promising results from peptide based universal cancer vaccine

The study was published in October 2018 in the online Journal of Cellular Medicine and Natural Health.

With cancer remaining the second largest epidemic killing more than 7 million people each year this new therapeutic approach has a potential to change it. Compared to monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) or biosimilar molecules recently developed to combat cancer, the anti MMP vaccine approach promises to be much more effective as well as affordable in the global fight against the disease. While Mabs/biosimilars are directed against one specific type of cancer, the anti-MMP vaccine can target all types of the disease at once. Moreover, while the Mabs/biosimilars generally require an injection once or twice each month, the anti-MMP vaccine would require one single vaccination with potential boosts only after several years.

The anti-MMP vaccination – if developed successfully – could be offered to the public by national or international health services at a reasonable cost.

To protect this valuable technology from being made unaffordable to the majority of patients and nations, the Dr. Rath Research Institute has obtained patent protection for it in many countries. The Institute is looking for public research institutes, government research organizations, and other non-profit institutions to co-develop this promising technology with the goal to successfully treat, prevent, and eventually eliminate cancer.

Source: https://www.jcmnh.org/peptide-vaccines-directed-against-human-metalloproteinases-mmps-with-anti-tumor-efficacy-in-vitro-and-in-vivo/

US Patents No. 8003110 and 8067009

