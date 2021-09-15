California Residential Retrofit PV Market Hot Spots: 108 CA ZIP Codes Expected to Exceed 500 Installations on Existing Homes through 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California solar PV market is still hot! According to Jackson Associates (JA) ZIP-Level Market Analysis, PV providers can expect an 18% increase, or 229,000 new PV installations on existing owner-occupied dwelling units through the end of 2022.

The new MAISY California PV ZIP Database provides marketing and sales intelligence to help PV providers evaluate marketing and sales strategies and to target the most profitable geographic areas.

More details are available at:https://www.maisy.com/zipsolar.htm

"California requires solar PV on new construction; however, since annual new construction reflects less than 1 percent of the owner-occupied dwelling unit market, the retrofit market is far and away the largest potential market for new PV installations," said Dr. Jerry Jackson, president of Jackson Associates. "We developed this resource to help PV providers focus on the most promising PV-retrofit ZIP code areas and to evaluate current marketing strategies to reduce customer acquisition costs, which according to a recent NREL study, are the largest single installer cost component at an average of $2,700 per customer."

The database includes current and forecast PV installations on existing dwelling units through 2022 for each ZIP code area. Also included are marketing/sales metrics and other ZIP-specific information including dwelling unit size and age, electricity use, income, demographics, financial data, EV ownership and many more variables that correlate with successful PV sales strategies. More than a dozen data sources, including utility-provided and proprietary data, have been used to identify current and future PV installations.

"In addition to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive CA PV market data, databases are geographically customized for any number of ZIP codes – leveling the playing field for medium and smaller PV providers. For example, the cost of the entire San Jose Metropolitan Area database is only $620. "

ABOUT JACKSON ASSOCIATES: Jackson Associates, has provided marketing/sales customer data and analysis for the largest national PV installers, as well as industry-leading manufacturers in nearly all aspects of the energy industry (see JA client list https://www.maisy.com/clients.htm). MAISY PV marketing/sales databases will soon be available for all continental states.

Contact: Jerry Jackson, 979-204-7821

SOURCE Jackson Associates