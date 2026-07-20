Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action Announced in ChemoCentryx Securities Litigation

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding Homyk v. ChemoCentryx, Inc., Case No. 4:21-CV-03343-JST pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

OAKLAND DIVISION

JONNIE HOMYK, et al., Plaintiffs, v. CHEMOCENTRYX, INC. et al., Defendants. Master File No. 4:21-cv-03343-JST and

related case, No. 4:21-cv-04357

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED CLASS ACTION

SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ("ChemoCentryx" or the "Company") from November 26, 2019 through May 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class")1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, that Class Representative Indiana Public Retirement System on behalf of itself and the Court-certified Class, has reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") for $69,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

The Action involves allegations that ChemoCentryx and its former President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas J. Schall (together, "Defendants") violated the federal securities laws. Class Representative alleges that Defendants made material misrepresentations during the Class Period regarding ChemoCentryx's ADVOCATE study, the Company's Phase 3 clinical trial of avacopan, and the Company's communications with the FDA related to the approval of avacopan, in violation of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), that Schall controlled ChemoCentryx when the alleged misstatements were made, in violation of Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act, and that Schall sold ChemoCentryx stock while in possession of material non-public information about avacopan, in violation of Section 20A of the Exchange Act. Defendants deny all allegations in the Action and deny any violations of the federal securities laws.2

A hearing (the "Settlement Hearing") will be held on October 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time, before the Honorable Jon S. Tigar of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, by Zoom videoconference, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Settlement Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees in an amount not to exceed 22% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $5 million should be approved. If you plan to attend the hearing, you should check the case website, www.ChemoCentryxSecuritiesLitigation.com, to obtain information about how to access the Settlement Hearing and to confirm that no change to the date or time of the hearing has been made. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the case website, www.ChemoCentryxSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the full Notice of (I) Proposed Class Action Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice"). You may obtain copies of the Settlement Notice and the Claim Form on the case website, www.ChemoCentryxSecuritiesLitigation.com; by contacting the Claims Administrator at: ChemoCentryx Securities Litigation, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5013, New York, NY 10150-5013; by calling toll free 1-833-522-2606; or by emailing [email protected].

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed) or online by no later than October 1, 2026. To submit a claim online, visit www.ChemoCentryxSecuritiesLitigation.com. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Class Counsel and Defendants' Counsel or emailed to Class Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are filed or postmarked no later than September 21, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice. The Class was previously certified and, in connection with class certification, Class Members previously had the opportunity to request exclusion from the Class. There will not be a second opportunity to request exclusion in connection with the Settlement proceedings; however, if you previously requested exclusion, you may opt back into the Class by following the instructions in the Settlement Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Office of the Clerk of the Court, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Class Counsel.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

ChemoCentryx Securities Litigation

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration

P.O. Box 5013

New York, NY 10150-5013

(833) 522-2606

[email protected]

www.ChemoCentryxSecuritiesLitigation.com

All other inquiries should be made to Class Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ

BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

Jonathan D. Uslaner, Esq.

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2575

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(800) 380-8496

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

___________________________

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition and others are excluded pursuant to their prior request. The full definition of the Class, including a complete description of who is excluded from the Class, is set forth in the full Settlement Notice referred to herein.

2 Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Revised Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 15, 2026 ("Stipulation"). The Stipulation can be viewed at www.ChemoCentryxSecuritiesLitigation.com.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC