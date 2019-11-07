California Retirement Advisors Recognized on WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Retirement Advisors, a financial service and consulting firm working to empower successful people to plan and invest wisely to live a better life, has been named a recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards, honoring the nation's fastest-growing advisors. The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards list was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

"We're honored to be named to the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive list of fastest-growing advisory firms in the nation," said Christian Cordoba, CFP®, RFC®, CFS, founder and Financial Life Manager of California Retirement Advisors. "Over my three decades in the financial industry, I have discovered an increasing disconnect and demand from consumers wanting a more meaningful connection with their money. I have designed the CRAVE Life Advisory ProcessSM to do just that, and we are continuing to grow our team of trusted advisors to provide this valuable and much-needed service to help American families live the lives they crave. This is an exciting milestone, yet just the beginning of our next chapter of elevated and expanded services."

Applications for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive list were accepted from individuals, teams and companies of all types and sizes—including solo advisors, ensembles, practices, family offices, RIAs and IBD reps. To qualify applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and be free of regulatory actions. The full list is available on WealthManagement.com and will be featured in Wealth Management magazine.

"The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is unlike any other recognition program," said WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. "Rather than acknowledging AUM or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up— those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. We believe revenue growth is a metric that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects and is key to building a sustainable business for the future. The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards list is a publicly visible testament to that success."

About California Retirement Advisors

California Retirement Advisors (CRA) is a financial service and consulting firm located in El Segundo, California. working to empower successful people to plan and invest wisely to live a better life. Founded in 1997 by Christian Cordoba, CFP®, RFC®, CFS, the firm provides specialized financial guidance in retirement to help plan, manage and monitor the income, investment and distribution of wealth through its signature CRAVE Life Advisory ProcessSM. To learn more, visit www.CaliforniaRetirementAdvisors.com or call 310.643.7472.

About the WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards

The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is an annual program designed to celebrate America's fastest-growing advisors. Companies, individuals and teams are all eligible to participate in the program, which honors advisors and firms who have demonstrated remarkable revenue production over a three-year period.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

Investment advisory services offered through Mutual Advisors, LLC DBA California Retirement Advisors, a SEC registered investment adviser. Securities offered through Mutual Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Mutual Securities, Inc. and Mutual Advisors, LLC are affiliated companies. CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® (with flame logo) are certification marks owned by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. These marks are awarded to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

