California SBDC Names Verizon Corporate Small Business Champion of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network has named Verizon its Corporate Small Business Champion of the Year, recognizing the company's significant efforts to strengthen small businesses and expand economic opportunity across California and the nation.

Through the Small Business Digital Ready program, Verizon has provided entrepreneurs with free access to expert training, digital tools, mentorship, and grant opportunities that help small businesses broaden capabilities and strengthen operations. The California SBDC Network has partnered with Verizon to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners across the state with these resources.

"By helping small businesses succeed and thrive, we are investing directly in local economies, particularly in key states like California," said Jim Gowen, Senior Vice President, New Revenue Generation and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon. "We're proud to provide small businesses with the tools and resources to grow, the information and support to enhance disaster resilience, and the guidance to become a supplier for large companies like Verizon."

In addition to programmatic support, Verizon has made a substantial financial commitment to small businesses through its supplier diversity efforts. The company pledged $5 billion in supplier diversity and procurement spending nationwide, including $500 million in California, creating meaningful pathways for small businesses to participate in major corporate supply chains and grow within them.

The California SBDC Network is working alongside Verizon to help identify qualified businesses, support them through the bidding process, and ensure they are prepared to successfully fulfill contracts, further extending the impact of those efforts.

"What sets Verizon apart is the depth of its investment in small businesses. They aren't just providing resources—they're helping businesses move into larger markets and compete at a higher level," said Kristin Johnson, Executive Director of Norcal SBDC. "Through our work together, we're seeing more businesses grow with greater confidence."

Verizon was recognized during the May 13th California Salute to Small Business event held in Sacramento, a statewide gathering of legislators, small business leaders, and partners.

About the California SBDC Network

The California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network provides entrepreneurs and small business owners with the tools and guidance needed to succeed. Through no-cost one-on-one advising, training and resources, the SBDC helps businesses launch, grow, and thrive across California.

For more information, visit: https://www.californiasbdc.org/

For information about SBDC's federal funding, please visit: norcalsbdc.org/disclosures

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Norcal SBDC