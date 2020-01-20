California School Fair to Celebrate School Choice, Highlight Community Resources to Families

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join families, community members, and school leaders at the Santa Ana Zoo for a school fair jam-packed with family-friendly fun on Saturday, Jan. 25. The 2-5 p.m. celebration will spread awareness about all K-12 education options and include school and community resource tables, free tacos, face-painting, raffles, games, and free books for the first 50 attendees.

The fair will feature a student-lead recitation of the U.S. National Anthem at 2:45 p.m., followed by the official National School Choice Week dance. Taekwondo and ballet performances will take place throughout the event, as well as parent remarks about their school choice experiences. Representatives from more than 30 schools, organizations, state and local elected officials, and businesses will be in attendance.

The Santa Ana Zoo is located at 1801 E. Chestnut Ave. Whether families are choosing their child's first school or want to find a new or different school for their child, they can learn more and RSVP for the event at californiaschoolfair.splashthat.com.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Parents want access to a quality public K-12 education for their children," said Cecilia Iglesias, executive director of education and community relations at the California Policy Center. "The Parent Union is excited to bring awareness to the school choice options during the National School Choice Week celebration."

This event is hosted by The Parent Union and the California Policy Center.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

