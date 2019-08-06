California School of Professional Psychology's Sacramento Clinical Psychology Psy.D. Program Earns Highest Level of Re-Accreditation from the American Psychological Association (APA)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) at Alliant International University's clinical psychology Psy.D. degree program at its Sacramento campus has just earned 10 years re-accreditation by the American Psychological Association (APA)— the longest period of re-accreditation offered by the association.

Each of CSPP's nine clinical psychology doctoral programs is accredited by the APA's Commission on Accreditation, which requires that the school provide data on time to completion, program costs, internships, attrition, and licensure among 48 standards of accreditation. Sacramento is the latest CSPP program to have received the maximum re-accreditation.

"Our Sacramento Psy.D. program has just received further recognition of the academic excellence and thorough preparation we offer our students, and we could not be more proud," said CSPP Dean Dalia Ducker, Ph.D. "CSPP was the first independent school dedicated to professional psychology, and this news highlights the fact that we are also the future of professional psychology as we continue our legacy of impact and celebrate CSPP's 50th anniversary."

Questions related to a program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: (202) 336-5979

Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, business management, forensic studies, and law.

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

Alliant's vision: An Inclusive World Empowered by Alliant Alumni.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

Contact: Cielo Villasenor

Alliant International University

858-635-4050

cielo.villasenor@alliant.edu

www.alliant.edu

SOURCE Alliant International University

Related Links

http://www.alliant.edu

