CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER INSTALLS ELECTRON ROCKET IN FUTURE SAMUEL OSCHIN AIR AND SPACE CENTER

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center has reached a major milestone in the development of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, with the installation of the first artifacts in the Kent Kresa Space Gallery: a Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle; a Solid Rocket Booster segment for a future walk-through experience; and a Space Shuttle Main Engine. With building construction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center almost complete, artifact and exhibit installation are well underway and will continue for many months. An opening date has not been set.

The upcoming Air and Space Center will showcase a diverse collection of 100 artifacts, including rare and historic aerospace objects, integrated with 100 new exhibits, featuring hands-on, interactive experiences across three main galleries: the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, the Korean Air Aviation Gallery, and the Kent Kresa Space Gallery.

The Kent Kresa Space Gallery will allow guests to examine how the machines we build to explore space extend our reach and help transform our ideas about the universe, whether it's with powerful telescopes that look at distant stars and galaxies, robots that go places and collect data, or spaceships designed to transport humans and protect them from lethal environments. The Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle is one of the highlights of the Kent Kresa Space Gallery, and an example of the commercial sector's commitment to continuing space exploration.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the first artifacts installed in the future Kent Kresa Space Gallery, including the Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle," remarked Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. "We are very grateful to Rocket Lab for sharing this exciting artifact with us, which will help inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers to reach for the stars. And we are delighted to share this occasion with Kent Kresa of the Kresa Family Foundation, who has invested generously to name the Space Gallery."

To recognize this milestone, California Science Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph was joined by major donor Kent Kresa, and Adam Spice, CFO of Rocket Lab, in making commemorative remarks. Following the program, guests were invited to tour the new gallery, experiencing the first glimpse of the future Kent Kresa Space Gallery.

"Southern California's aerospace industry has been and continues to be at the forefront of innovation, dramatically improving our understanding of the world and the cosmos," remarked Kent Kresa, President of the Kresa Family Foundation. "From the Space Shuttle to the James Webb Space Telescope, we have learned so much from technologies that scientists and engineers have created here in the region. Not only will the Kent Kresa Space Gallery be a place to learn about the science involved in these great advancements, it will encourage the young people who visit to dream about future possibilities. My gift to the California Science Center is an investment in our youth, to inspire them to be part of scientific pursuits and fuel tomorrow's discoveries."

Reaching this exciting installation milestone has been enabled by the tremendous generosity of the philanthropic community – led by the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California, along with the Kresa Family Foundation and Korean Air. Thanks to more than 900 individuals, foundations and corporate donors, the California Science Center Foundation has now raised $380 million toward the $450 million EndeavourLA Campaign goal.

The California Science Center broke ground on the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in 2022. Over a six month period beginning in June 2023 and ending in early 2024, the entire authentic space shuttle stack was lifted into its "ready-to-launch" vertical configuration at 180 feet tall, consisting of the flown orbiter, Endeavour, mated to real solid rocket boosters and ET-94, the last remaining flight-qualified external tank, and placed inside the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery. Now,artifact installations continue in all three major exhibit galleries and exhibit fabrication is proceeding. The Air and Space Center will nearly double the California Science Center's educational exhibition space and will allow guests of all ages to investigate scientific and engineering principles of atmospheric flight and the exploration of the universe. The new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will be open to the public general admission-free.

About the EndeavourLA Campaign

EndeavourLA is the California Science Center Foundation's fundraising campaign that enabled the acquisition and previous temporary display of space shuttle Endeavour, and supports our plans to build the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and sustain ongoing exhibits, programs, and operations. The project's lead donors are the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California; joined by principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation; as well as The Ahmanson Foundation, Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation, Melanie and Richard Lundquist, The Otis Booth Foundation, Ibrahim El-Hefni Technical Training Foundation, and Weingart Foundation; along with numerous individuals, foundations, and corporate supporters.

The California Science Center Foundation is actively fundraising to complete this ambitious project with $380 million raised toward the $450 million total project budget. Everyone can help realize this exciting vision for the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, and donations at any level are welcomed. To contribute or learn more, go to EndeavourLA.org.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. Our mission is to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission to the Science Center is FREE. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit californiasciencecenter.org for more information.

