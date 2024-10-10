CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER REACHES A MAJOR CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE FOR THE FUTURE SAMUEL OSCHIN AIR AND SPACE CENTER WITH TOPPING OUT CEREMONY

Event commemorates some of the final steel beams being placed in the iconic diagrid roof structure

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center reached a major milestone in construction of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center today with a ceremonial topping out celebration. Some of the final steel beams were hoisted into position in the complex diagrid atop the 200,000-square-foot Science Center expansion. Made up of a framework of diagonally intersecting beams, the Air and Space Center's diagrid is self-supporting, eliminating the need for columns and allowing for a dramatic, unobstructed future view of space shuttle Endeavour in the building's 20-story Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery.

A tradition in major construction projects and infrastructure works, the topping out ceremony commemorates the tremendous efforts of construction professionals and the entire team at the California Science Center. Construction work on the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center building is scheduled to be completed in mid-2025. Following artifact and exhibit installation, the Air and Space Center will be ready to open in a few years.

"The California Science Center is fortunate to have a remarkable team that has helped us achieve this historic milestone. We thank and commend our dedicated staff and our incredible partners: MATT Construction; ZGF, our architects; Arup, our building engineers; and Plas-Tal Manufacturing, our steel fabricator; whose years of careful planning and expertise have made every stage of this complex and unprecedented operation a possibility," shared Jeffrey Rudolph, the President and CEO of the California Science Center. "Together, we've worked to create an iconic new landmark in Los Angeles that will inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers."

Prior to the ceremony, California Science Center Trustees and staff, and project partners including Steve Matt, Chairman and CEO of MATT Construction; Sean Brunton, President of Plas-Tal; and Amie Nulman, Structural Engineer and Principal with Arup; joined lead donor Mrs. Lynda Oschin and California Science Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph, to sign a beam before it was lifted into place by crane. The milestone event began with opening remarks from Jeffrey Rudolph. Commemorative remarks were also made by Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren D. Price Jr. (District 9), and Mrs. Lynda Oschin, who concluded the program by signaling the crane to lift the beam into place. The beam was adorned with an American flag and an evergreen tree, symbolizing good luck and continued safe construction and operations. It also bears the signatures of hundreds of partners, donors, employees, volunteers, and stakeholders contributing to developing the new expansion.

"This is another major step toward making the vision for the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center a reality," noted Lynda Oschin, of the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation. "Space shuttle Endeavour exemplifies so many of the passions of my husband, Samuel Oschin – especially astronomy, exploration, and helping children to achieve their dreams. This major expansion of the Science Center will honor his legacy by inspiring generations of children to pursue lives of adventure, innovation, and discovery; and to explore careers in science, math, and engineering."

The generosity of numerous foundations, individuals and corporate donors has enabled the California Science Center Foundation to reach this significant milestone. The Science Center is grateful for the unparalleled support of our lead donors, the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California, joined by principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation, for their substantial investments in this incredible educational and civic project.

Earlier this year the entire authentic Space Shuttle stack was lifted into its "ready-to-launch" vertical configuration at 180 feet fall, consisting of the flown orbiter, Endeavour, mated to real solid rocket boosters and ET-94, the last remaining flight-qualified external tank, and placed inside the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. The Air and Space Center will nearly double the California Science Center's educational exhibition space, adding an impressive collection of 100 authentic artifacts integrated with 100 new hands-on exhibits. It will allow guests of all ages to investigate scientific and engineering principles of atmospheric flight and the exploration of the universe in three major galleries—Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, Korean Air Aviation Gallery, and Kent Kresa Space Gallery. The new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will be open to the public general admission-free.

For more information, visit californiasciencecenter.org/future

About the EndeavourLA Campaign

A project of this scope and scale requires the visionary leadership of the philanthropic community, and the support of the broader public. EndeavourLA is the California Science Center Foundation's fundraising campaign that enabled the acquisition and previous temporary display of space shuttle Endeavour and supports our plans to build the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and sustain ongoing exhibits, programs, and operations. The project's lead donors are the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California; joined by principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation; as well as The Ahmanson Foundation, Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation, Melanie and Richard Lundquist, The Otis Booth Foundation, Ibrahim El-Hefni Technical Training Foundation, and Weingart Foundation; along with numerous individuals, foundations, and corporate supporters.

The California Science Center Foundation is actively fundraising to complete this ambitious project with nearly $370 million raised toward the $425 million total project budget. Everyone can help realize this exciting vision for the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, and donations at any level are welcomed. To contribute or learn more, go to EndeavourLA.org.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and large-format movies. Our mission is to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, because we value science as an indispensable tool for understanding our world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. General admission is free. Please check the Science Center website for updates at CaliforniaScienceCenter.org.

