California Selects Sandata Technologies as State Vendor for Electronic Visit Verification

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata today announced that it was selected by the state of California to be the state vendor for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Phase II. EVV is a telephone- and computer-based solution that electronically verifies that in-home service visits occur. California is the 20th state with which Sandata is partnering to manage EVV.

"Sandata is honored to be selected by California to collect and aggregate their Medicaid in-home visit data," said Timothy Bacci, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata. "California's intricate systems require a vendor like Sandata with years of experience successfully implementing and supporting large programs."

Sandata, in partnership with the state of California, including the Departments of Health Care Services, Developmental Services, Social Services, Aging, and Public Health, and the Office of Systems Integration, will work with program stakeholders to launch EVV Phase II, including implementing EVV functionality for Medicaid-funded personal care services by the end of 2021 and home health care services by the end of 2022.

As the state vendor, Sandata will provide a solution for EVV data entry and to aggregate EVV data. These key services will provide California, as well as its payers and providers participating in the Medicaid program, with impactful data, allowing them to achieve compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act and ensure quality of care across the state.

Sandata's Aggregator solution will support California's Open EVV model and provide a meaningful data and analytics dashboard. The California EVV program will include more than 7,000 provider agencies and 180,000 Medicaid members.

"We've helped more states than anyone roll out EVV successfully, but it's only the beginning. In fact, we're continuing to look for new ways to help Medicaid work more efficiently and help patients get higher quality care. We believe it's possible when payers, providers, and people everywhere can get more right from the start," added Bacci.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 20 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Customers are supported by an incredible team of Sandata experts. For more information, visit sandata.com.

