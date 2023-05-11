California sets a course to go big on floating offshore wind, make it a central part of its 100% clean-energy future, wins support of state & federal leaders at Pacific Offshore Wind Summit

U.S. DOE announces new actions to help states advance floating offshore wind power, create more jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal, state and industry leaders on Day Two of the Pacific Offshore Wind Summit applauded California's commitment to make floating wind a vital part of its diverse clean-energy future, as the state sets a course to deploy a nation-leading 25 gigawatts (GW) by 2045, create new jobs and help meet its climate, clean-energy and grid-reliability goals. Speakers at the Summit, hosted by Offshore Wind California (OWC), urged the state to move with speed and scale on key next steps to bring offshore wind online – including transmission and port upgrades, procuring at scale, a permitting roadmap, supply chain, workforce training, and suitable sea space to reach the state's goals.

Last August, the California Energy Commission (CEC) adopted offshore wind planning goals, as directed by the AB 525 law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, to generate up to 5 GW by 2030 and 25 GW by 2045. In December, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) held its first-ever federal auction for California offshore wind, identifying five provisional leaseholders to deploy an initial 5-7 GW at Morro Bay and Humboldt off the state's Central and North Coasts.

"It's amazing in less than 5 years how far offshore wind has advanced in the Pacific," said Tommy Beaudreau, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Interior. "We're laser-focused on building our nation's domestic offshore wind economy," he said, citing "rapid progress" towards the U.S. goal of 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and 15 GW of floating wind by 2035. "There's a reason the Biden-Harris Administration believes so strongly in renewable energy and offshore wind. It's because of the promise it holds for the public interest. That includes addressing climate. That includes providing high-paying jobs. That includes genuine opportunities for domestic manufacturing and supply chain. That includes national security for reliable energy," he said. "Industry has an indispensable role... We'll be there every step of the way with you."

"Imagine large-scale floating offshore wind farms off the coast off California. This is an enormous opportunity, not only to take the lead building and implementing renewable resources but also spurring jobs," said Alice Reynolds, President, California Public Utilities Commission, to more than 700 officials, industry leaders, and other stakeholders. "Morro Bay and Humboldt have some of the best wind resources in the nation. There is enormous potential to provide clean, reliable energy to the grid precisely when we need it most. Our progress to date is only the beginning."

"Gov. Newsom is committed to a future of offshore wind in California, including his nation-leading goal of 25 GW by 2045," said Christine Hironaka, Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Gov. Newsom. "We're on a path to achieve our 100% clean energy future by 2045. At the same time, we're anticipating significant growth in demand as we electrify our lives. We need clean diverse resources to power our grid 24/7. This is why I'm so excited about the innovative opportunity of offshore wind."

"California's ambitious goals for floating offshore wind are positioning America to lead one of the most promising clean energy industries of the 21st century," said David Turk, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in video remarks. "Between the vast power potential of our deep waters, and the infinite power of American ingenuity, [President Biden] recognizes the United States is uniquely positioned to take floating offshore wind technologies to scale."

"We recognize the significant work before us to make a future where floating offshore wind is a central part of our climate solution and our coastal economies," said Jocelyn Brown-Saracino, Offshore Wind Energy Lead, DOE. "Now is the time for bold action." She noted the Administration's Floating Offshore Wind Shot initiative and announced DOE is taking new actions that include accepting funding applications to create university-led Offshore Wind Centers of Excellence.

"California is well-positioned to be a West Coast – indeed global – hub for a thriving floating offshore wind industry," said Adam Stern, Executive Director, OWC. "To make it a reality, we need to move forward on essential next steps. That means investing in our transmission and port infrastructure, procuring at scale, setting a clear permitting roadmap, building a sustainable supply chain, training our workforce, and identifying sea space to reach the state's 25 GW goal."

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) estimates California's technical offshore wind potential at 200 GW, with more than 25 GW in BOEM's two lease areas and two wind study areas. Deeper West Coast waters require floating technologies that are already being deployed in other world markets. Reports show that developing 25 GW of California offshore wind will support tens of thousands of jobs, supply up to 15-20 percent of the state's planned new clean energy, save ratepayers billions of dollars, and generate enough competitively priced electricity to power up to 25 million homes.

Economies of scale and responsible development of offshore wind are essential for California to reach its climate, clean-energy, and grid-reliability goals, while also creating jobs and protecting coastal resources. The 2021 joint agency report found that to reach 100% clean energy, California will need a diverse portfolio including offshore wind, which if deployed at scale will complement other renewables and save ratepayers $1 billion or more in installed clean power capacity.

