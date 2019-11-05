California Society of CPAs Appoints Chief Learning Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) and CalCPA Education Foundation announced the appointment of Brad Monterio as Chief Learning Officer and Vice President, Member Competency & Learning. CalCPA is the largest state CPA society in the US with more than 43,000 members. In this newly created role, Monterio leads the development, distribution, content, partnerships, technologies, sales and marketing for all professional learning products and services for the organization. Monterio assumed this new role on Sept. 1.

"Brad brings more than two decades of accounting industry experience to the Chief Learning Officer role at CalCPA through his work in strategy, marketing, product development and sales," said Anthony Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP, CEO of CalCPA and CalCPA Education Foundation. "His creative, innovative approach to solving complex problems and his deep insight into the accounting and finance professions will help us meet member education needs and partner expectations as well as expand our business in growth markets."

"I look forward to helping CalCPA evolve its learning portfolio to include leading edge programs and products that empower CPAs to upskill and position themselves for the future of work," said Monterio. "Leveraging our international learning product distribution platform, an expanding network of strategic partners, and innovative technology solutions will allow us to reach broader markets of accounting and finance professionals."

For 23 years prior to joining CalCPA, Monterio was managing director of Colcomgroup, Inc., a consultancy serving the accounting and finance profession. In that role, he counseled professional associations, corporations, technology vendors, learning institutions and standard setting bodies. While at Colcomgroup, Monterio was a strategic advisor to CalCPA for over a decade, assisting with marketing, communications, strategic planning and special projects.

"Brad's familiarity with CalCPA, coupled with his extensive specialized knowledge of our profession, make him an ideal fit for leading our effort to pivot from a compliance focus on earning CPE credits to a competency focus on adding skills and achieving a mastery level for each," added Pugliese.

Monterio serves as a global director on the boards of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and was previously a commercial and investment banker on Wall Street. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

