California Solar Industry Powering A Bright Future For Aussie Tech Group

simPRO provides a cloud-based business management solution for the management of installation and maintenance contractors in the solar industry. The simPRO platform eliminates many of the challenges faced by businesses with mobile technicians by reducing paperwork, refining office processes and automating and streamlining operations.

simPRO US President Glenn Nott said the company had received strong interest from businesses in California looking for a job management platform like simPRO's.

"California is our fastest growing market in the US, particularly the solar industry," he said. "The California solar industry has exploded over recent years, creating demand for technicians and field maintenance people," he said.

"Helping businesses that provide this maintenance and ensuring they can deliver the right people, at the right place and at the right time is what simPRO does best."

The US solar industry generated $154 billion in economic activity in 2016 with about 360,000 people employed in the industry. California makes up nearly half of the entire US industry1.

"We see the solar industry as a major opportunity, not just in the short term, but over the long term as solar energy becomes more common and affordable," Mr. Nott said. "While figures are less readily available, we see the more established security industry as a large opportunity and one that has potential to achieve high growth for simPRO."

Mr. Nott said the high levels of technological sophistication of local California businesses was also an important part of the decision to target the state with additional resources.

"There is broad embrace of new technologies by trade contractors in service, project or contract maintenance management in California which means the value of a cloud-based technology and automation is widely understood," he said.

With a range of features for quoting and estimating, project management, invoicing and more, simPRO's job management software helps businesses work smarter, provide exceptional service, and maximize profitability. simPRO is a complete end-to-end business management tool.

With customers in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, simPRO provides global leadership for trade and specialty contractors worldwide. The company's U.S. headquarters is located in Broomfield, Colorado.

simPRO will exhibit at booth #8526 at Intersolar North America 2018 from July 10-12 in San Francisco. The event's exhibition and conference both focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, smart renewable energy and solar thermal technologies.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-solar-industry-powering-a-bright-future-for-aussie-tech-group-300672282.html

SOURCE simPRO