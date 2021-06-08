California Staffing Company, Recruit Gigs Announces New Acquisitions and Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armando Avila, CEO of the staffing company startup, Recruit Gigs, LLC has purchased Crestaff, LLC and Restoration Staffing Exchange, DBA California Labor Force.

These acquisitions support the staffing company's larger goals of securing market share and growth in the environmental and construction niches – and expanding into new states.

"In my experience, niche agencies know where to find qualified candidates particular to their customer's needs, and the key to success in today's market is keeping up with the insatiable demand from our clients," said Avila, a 25-year veteran of the staffing industry in California Central Valley and Bay Area. Over the past decade, the number of temporary staffing and gig worker jobs has skyrocketed while the number of available workers has not kept pace. COVID-19 catapulted the staffing crunch into a whole new stratosphere with bonuses and increased compensation still not enticing enough to workers to meet the demand.

"Today, companies must be smarter about how they acquire, deploy and manage their limited talent resources to optimize output," Avila says. "An outdated approach to staffing won't work in this new labor market. Success requires innovation. We launched Recruit Gigs with the idea of building a next-generation agency using next-level technology and partnerships to achieve better results," he explains. Now, the addition of two new niche companies enables Recruit Gigs to expand its reach and provide much-needed workforce management relief in the construction and environmental industries.

In coordination with these acquisitions, Avila has obtained a $20 million line of credit from Flexible Funding to help support the company's rapid growth. Recruit Gigs currently operates in California, Georgia and Phoenix, and will be opening in Texas next month.

About Recruit Gigs

Founded in 2020, Recruit Gigs deploys modern recruiting strategies and technologies to help employers optimize talent and workforce management in the evolving gig economy. The company specializes in staffing solutions for architectural, construction, environmental, solar, light industrial, light technical, IT, medical device and professional/administrative fields. Beyond staffing, the company can support clients with HR & benefits consultation, payroll services and onsite management programs, as well as safety and risk management services. For more information, visit https://www.recruitgigs.com/.

