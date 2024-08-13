CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY HONORS FREEDOM TO CHOOSE PROJECT'S 20-YEAR LEGACY OF SERVICE

Transforming Lives of the Incarcerated

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of 20 years of its vital role in supporting rehabilitation and reducing recidivism for individuals in the state of California, Assemblyman Gregg Hart, on behalf of the California State Assembly, formally honored the Freedom to Choose Project (FTC) with a resolution acknowledging the organization's impact on transforming lives.

For over 20 years, the Freedom to Choose Project has been a beacon of hope, empowering nearly 10,000 incarcerated people through its programs. The Santa Barbara-based non-profit has delivered over 218,700 hours of in-person education and engaged nearly 1,000 volunteers who have collectively contributed over 100,000 hours of volunteer service. Their curriculum has been pivotal in fostering rehabilitation in every state prison across California.

The Freedom to Choose Project equips participants with essential life skills, including conflict resolution, nonviolent communication, emotional intelligence, social intelligence, positive choice-making, and self-awareness. These programs significantly reduce recidivism rates and support participants in overcoming challenges such as educational deficits, substance abuse, and emotional health issues.

Assembly Member Gregg Hart, who sponsored the resolution, states: "Our entire community is proud to recognize Freedom to Choose for their outstanding work in helping incarcerated individuals become better neighbors through education, mentorship, and support. Freedom to Choose transforms lives."

FTC founders, Drs. Bonnie and David Paul, state: "We are delighted by this recognition from the State of California, acknowledging our 20 years of impact, and excited to expand into additional prisons and new sectors as we foster a more compassionate society."

The curriculum is delivered through three impactful program areas: 1. In-person workshops; 2. Small study groups to facilitate self-directed learning and peer mentorship; 3. A correspondence program that extends educational opportunities through written assignments.

As the Freedom to Choose Project celebrates this milestone, it is poised to expand to additional facilities across California and into other states and countries.

Founded in 2004 in Santa Barbara, California, by Drs. Bonnie and David Paul, the Freedom to Choose Project's mission is to transform the lives of individuals impacted by incarceration through compassionate experiential education. For more information, visit www.freedomtochooseproject.org or contact [email protected].

