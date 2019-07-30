California State Auditor Announces More Than 10,300 Applications Submitted for 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission

"I am pleased to announce that as of this morning, over 10,300 Californians have stepped forward for a chance to serve on the second 14-member Citizens Redistricting Commission," said Elaine M. Howle, California State Auditor. "This is great news for direct democracy! As we enter the final days of the initial application period, my staff and I will continue working to encourage even more eligible individuals throughout the State to apply."

Eligible Californians who are interested in shaping the future of this State and have strong analytical skills, an ability to be impartial, and an appreciation for California's diversity are encouraged to apply. Applicants must submit an application online at shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov by August 9, 2019—the application takes just minutes to complete.

The California State Auditor is tracking applicant demographic data on a daily basis by gender, ethnicity, political party, region, and county. Below is a breakdown of the distribution to date.

For more information about application data, eligibility requirements, or to apply to be a member of the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, please visit shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov or call (833) 421-7550. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @ShapeCAFuture.

About the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission

Every ten years, after the federal government publishes updated census information, California must redraw the boundaries of its Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization districts. In 2008, California voters passed the Voters FIRST Act authorizing the creation of an independent Commission comprised of 14 members. The 2020 Commission will include five Democrats, five Republicans, and four who are either registered without, or "independent" of, any political party (decline-to-state or no party preference) or with another party. The Commission is responsible for drawing the lines of each district. The initial application period for new Commission members began on June 10, 2019, and will run through August 9, 2019.

For more information on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission application and selection process, please visit ShapeCaliforniasFuture.auditor.ca.gov.

The California State Auditor is a state entity that is independent of the executive branch and legislative control. The purpose of the California State Auditor is to improve California government by assuring the performance, accountability, and transparency that its citizens deserve. For more information on the California State Auditor, please visit www.auditor.ca.gov.

