California State Auditor Opens Online Applications For The 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California State Auditor, Elaine M. Howle, announced online applications are now open for qualified Californians to apply for the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission. Alongside several partners – including those representing business, good government advocates, party representatives, and ethnic organizations – the Auditor opened the initial application period with great enthusiasm.

"Today, with the support of our many partners, I'm excited to announce the opening of online applications for the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission. The Commission selected ten years ago is widely regarded as a success across the country. We are confident that this new Commission will be just as successful in one of the most direct and important democratic processes – the drawing of the district lines of those who will represent all Californians," said Howle.

Applicants must submit an application online at shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov during the initial 60-day application period, which begins today, June 10, 2019, and runs through August 9, 2019.

"In 2008, a statewide initiative took the redistricting task out of the hands of politicians and gave it to the people. Nearly 30,000 people submitted an initial application ten years ago! Today, once again, I'm inviting hard working and civically minded Californians to step up to the plate and apply for a seat on our second Citizens Redistricting Commission – I hope to get as many as ten years ago…and maybe more," said Howle.

The 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission will be made up of 14 members and will redraw California's Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization districts to reflect new population data after the federal government publishes updated census information.

"For the last few months my office, as well as these various partners, have been visiting communities throughout the State in an effort to spread the word about this important opportunity. The day is finally here and all eligible voters are welcome to apply," said Howle.

The initial application is open to every registered voter who has been registered with the same political party or with no political party since July 1, 2015 and has voted in at least two of the last three statewide general elections. Information requested through the initial application is used to determine initial eligibility requirements are met. A supplementary application will be made available at the end of the initial application period to the initial applicants who qualify.

"The work of these commissioners can be challenging, but it's also rewarding and an invaluable opportunity to participate in direct democracy," said Howle. "Join the team that is safeguarding the integrity of California's elections. You can help ensure fair representation for all Californians and ensure your community's voice is heard by applying today."

For more information, eligibility requirements, and to apply to the Commission, please visit shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov or call (833) 421–7550. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @ShapeCAFuture.

About the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission

Every ten years, after the federal government publishes updated census information, California must redraw the boundaries of its Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization districts. In 2008, California voters passed the Voters FIRST Act authorizing the creation of an independent Commission comprised of 14 members. The 2020 Commission will include five Democrats, five Republicans, and four who are either registered without, or "independent" of, any political party (decline-to-state or no party preference) or with another party. The Commission is responsible for drawing the lines of each district. The open application period for new Commission members begins June 10, 2019, and will run through August 9, 2019.

The California State Auditor's Office is a state entity that is independent of the executive branch and legislative control. The purpose of the California State Auditor's Office is to improve California government by assuring the performance, accountability, and transparency that its citizens deserve. For more information on the State Auditor's Office, please visit www.Auditor.ca.gov.

