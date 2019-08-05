California State Auditor Reports Uptick in Applications Submitted for 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission

Applicants must submit an application online at shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov. The application takes just minutes to complete.

"My office has been analyzing the number and flow of applications since we began accepting applications. It is clear to me that for the last week, we have seen a significant increase and with every passing day, we are getting a broader application pool that is more and more representative of California's diversity. I'm thrilled that so many civically-involved Californians are interested in being part of shaping California's future and want to keep the process open until August 19th at 5:00 p.m. to make sure that everyone who is interested has the opportunity to apply," said Howle.

For more information about application data, eligibility requirements, or to apply to be a member of the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, please visit shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov or call (833) 421-7550. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @ShapeCAFuture.

About the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission

Every ten years, after the federal government publishes updated census information, California must redraw the boundaries of its Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization districts. In 2008, California voters passed the Voters FIRST Act authorizing the creation of an independent Commission comprised of 14 members. The 2020 Commission will include five Democrats, five Republicans, and four who are either registered without, or "independent" of, any political party (decline-to-state or no party preference) or with another party. The Commission is responsible for drawing the lines of each district. The initial application period for new Commission members began on June 10, 2019, and will now run through August 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission application and selection process, please visit ShapeCaliforniasFuture.auditor.ca.gov.

The California State Auditor is a state entity that is independent of the executive branch and legislative control. The purpose of the California State Auditor is to improve California government by assuring the performance, accountability, and transparency that its citizens deserve. For more information on the California State Auditor, please visit www.auditor.ca.gov.

The California State Auditor is tracking applicant demographic data on a daily basis by gender, ethnicity, political party, region, and county. Below is a breakdown of the distribution to date.

