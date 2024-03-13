California State Lottery Awards ICF New $58 Million Contract

Company Will Expand Website Development and Cloud Infrastructure Support Services

RESTON, Va., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California State Lottery has recently expanded its collaboration with global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) through a new $58 million contract award to continue supporting the Lottery's website. The base contract term is five years, with three optional extensions (two two-year extensions and one one-year extension). The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ICF will support the design and enhancement of the Lottery's cloud-hosted website, as well as provide around-the-clock maintenance and operations support. The company will also provide ongoing development of new site features and functionality to create a better user experience, including ensuring the site continues to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"ICF has collaborated with the California State Lottery since 2015 to build a solid digital foundation and cloud-based infrastructure," said James Morgan, ICF chief operating officer. "With this new contract, we will continue to bring our expertise in cloud solutions, data analytics, human-centered design and digital communications to improve website performance, which we believe will help the Lottery meet their goal of increasing sales and amplifying customer engagement."

The California State Lottery plays a vital role in raising supplemental funding for California's public schools and raised $2.07 billion for education in the 2021–2022 fiscal year. This website will help the Lottery meet their goal of generating additional supplemental funding for the state's public schools.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help clients design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company brings marketing, communications and technology together with strategy and design to make a measurable impact for clients and bring organizations closer to the people they serve. ICF's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

