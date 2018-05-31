California State Senate Demonstrates Government Under the Influence

"Our state Senate has turned its back on common sense by approving this dangerous bill," said Bruce Lee Livingston, Executive Director / CEO of Alcohol Justice. "They are out of touch with reality by choosing to extend violence, traffic deaths and nuisance into the early morning commute hours."

The vote to approve SB 905 was far from unanimous. 31% of the Senate did not support the measure. Kudos to Senators Bates, Fuller, Gaines, Hueso, Morrell, Nguyen, Nielsen, Vidak, and Wilk for voting no. They chose public health and safety over Big Alcohol interests.

"The Senators voting yes on 905 failed their duty to represent the interests of California citizens," stated Richard Zaldivar, Chair of the California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA). "But the fate of SB 905 is far from determined. Opposition continues to grow statewide and will be demonstrated in the Assembly, where Wiener's last attempt to do this was killed."

"Senate Wiener may be gloating over his legislative 'sausage-making' abilities today, but the product he is serving is toxic to the general public," observed Michael Scippa, Public Affairs Director at Alcohol Justice. "Only a select group of business owners in the seven-city experiment will benefit at considerable cost to the state."

Conservative estimates place state costs at around $3-4 million per year to administer SB 905, mitigate the harm, and clean the blood off the highway. Costs to surrounding "Splash Zone" cities and towns could be millions more.

Alcohol Justice urges concerned Californians to contact their Assemblymember and make it clear how 4 a.m. last call times will hurt the community. "California politicians need to protect public health and safety, and stop subsidizing Big Alcohol," added Scippa.

TAKE ACTION: contact your member of the Assembly and tell them to Stop SB 905.

READ MORE about the harms from extending last call times.

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-state-senate-demonstrates-government-under-the-influence-300657868.html

SOURCE Alcohol Justice