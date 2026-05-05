California State Treasurer Fiona Ma Announces Public-Private Collaboration for New Disneyland License Plate Benefiting Children's Hospitals

This collaboration begins the process of developing a Disneyland-themed license plate and securing Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approval to join the Special License Plate Program, ultimately making the plate available for purchase for California-registered vehicles. The effort includes submitting the application, approving the design, and reaching a preorder minimum of 7,500 license plates.

The program is being designed to support essential but uncompensated healthcare services and programs, such as certain personnel and clinical education costs as well as patient- and family-centered support services that support children's care, recovery, and well-being.

"In this time when Californians are struggling to get access to care, we are thrilled to help unlock new funding to help expand care, improve health outcomes, and promote the well-being of children with serious and complex medical needs," said Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, chair of CHFFA. "I applaud the creativity of the Disneyland community in dreaming up this incredible opportunity and am grateful to our colleagues at the California Children's Hospital Association for sharing this vision and working to make this collaboration a reality. We look forward to advancing this application, revealing the design, and launching preorders in the months ahead."

"Walt Disney was dedicated to bringing the magic of Disney to children's hospitals, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward," said Disneyland® Resort President Jill Estorino. "By deepening our support for children's hospitals right here in California, we are reinforcing Walt's promise to deliver moments of joy, comfort and inspiration to kids when they need it most."

"Children's hospitals care for patients with the most serious and complex medical conditions like cancer, congenital heart disease, and cystic fibrosis. Delivering that care takes a team of passionate, highly-skilled professionals working together to support every part of a child's healing," said Ann-Louise Kuhns, President & CEO of CCHA. "We're grateful to CHFFA and Disneyland for this initiative, which will support children and families going through some of their toughest moments and help these children get back to the most important job of all: being kids."

Specialized plates cost $50 for sequential and $103 for personalized (plus a non-refundable credit card processing fee), with an annual renewal fee of $40 or $83, respectively, in addition to standard vehicle registration fees.

Revenue generated from the sale of these specialized license plates, after deducting administrative fees, would be deposited into a program fund established in the State Treasury and administered by CHFFA to be awarded to 13 children's hospitals in California (those participating in the three CHFFA-administered Children's Hospital Bond Acts of 2004, 2008, and 2018).

Participating hospitals include the state's five eligible University of California general acute care children's hospitals and eight nonprofit general acute care children's hospitals. Specifically, they are:

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

Rady Children's Health Orange County

Rady Children's Health San Diego

UC Davis Children's Hospital

UC Irvine Health Children's Hospital

UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

UC San Diego Health Children's Hospital

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco

Valley Children's Hospital

CHFFA has launched a website for those interested in the Disneyland License Plate Benefiting Children's Hospitals Program to be among the first to learn about the design and the earliest opportunities to preorder at https://treasurer.ca.gov/chffa/plates.

Additional celebrations are planned as the program meets key milestones, including the application approval, design reveal, preorder kickoff campaign, and events at participating hospitals.

About The Walt Disney Company

For more than 100 years, Disney stories have been a source of imagination and hope for kids of all ages. As part of a recently fulfilled $100 million commitment to help reimagine the patient experience, Disney has supported more than 1,700 children's hospitals and pediatric places of care in 45 countries including children's hospitals across California. Disney is continuing to show up for kids and families in ways that only Disney can, bringing our characters, stories, and experiences to children's hospitals around the world.

About CCHA

The California Children's Hospital Association represents the state's leading not-for-profit pediatric hospitals, working collaboratively to improve access to high-quality, specialized care for children. The Association advocates for policies, programs, and resources that support the health and well-being of California's children and families.

About CHFFA

The California Health Facilities Financing Authority provides cost-effective taxable and tax-exempt bond, low-cost loan, and direct grant programs that help eligible and creditworthy non-profit and public health facilities reduce their cost of capital and promote important California health access, healthcare improvement and cost containment objectives.

About Treasurer Fiona Ma

Fiona Ma is California's 34th State Treasurer. She is the first woman of color, and the first woman Certified Public Accountant (CPA) elected to the position. Treasurer Ma serves as the state's banker and is agent of sale for all state bonds and trustee of billions of dollars of state indebtedness. The California State Treasurer's Office also processes more than $3 trillion in banking transactions annually and manages a $150 billion investment portfolio. As State Treasurer, Ma is also chair of many boards, commissions, and authorities that provide financing for schools, housing, recycling and waste management, alternative energy, hospitals, and other projects that create jobs, improve California's economy, and better the lives of residents.

CONTACT:

California State Treasurer's Office

Communications Manager

Courtney Dal Porto

(650) 696-0361

Disneyland Resort

Director of Communications

Jessica Jakary

(714) 269-1631

SOURCE California State Treasurer’s Office