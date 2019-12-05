California State University Selects Information Builders to Fast-Track Student Success

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, announced today that the California State University (CSU), the nation's largest four-year public university serving more than 481,000 students, has selected Information Builders cloud-based Omni-Gen™ Master Data Management (MDM) solution to consolidate and cleanse data across its 23 campuses.



The CSU is deploying a new common Human Resource Management System for employees and students by consolidating each campus's custom deployments into one. Expected to rollout in 2020, the project requires a cleansed and mastered 360-degree view of 5.5 million employee and student records. After an extensive technical evaluation and Request for Proposal process, the CSU made the switch to Information Builders Omni-Gen to better meet its data needs. The university sought to provide a single view of the student profile for its mission-critical Graduation Initiative 2025 – the CSU's university-wide plan to improve student success by increasing graduation rates and eliminating equity gaps in degree completion to meet California's workforce needs.



Information Builders Omni-Gen, available via Amazon Web Services (AWS), was evaluated, among other solutions, and selected by the CSU for its rapid, model-driven implementation of MDM, data cleansing, and data integration capabilities. The solution dramatically cuts the risk, time, and cost of creating applications that manage and monitor the entire data management life cycle. The CSU saw that Omni-Gen's business-oriented views and portals would make collaboration across its 23 separate campuses more seamless and efficient, reducing the time and cost to deploying and maintaining an MDM solution.



Frank J. Vella, chief operating officer, Information Builders, said:

"Information Builders has been working with higher education organizations for more than 25 years. Along with many similar organizations benefiting from the power of our technology, California State University's goals reside with a students-first focus. We're thrilled to work with CSU to maximize the potential of its quality data with Information Builders Omni-Gen solution and helping them support their students on the road to academic success."



About California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 52,000 faculty and staff and 481,000 students. Half of the CSU's students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research, and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 125,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 3.5 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

