California stays the course on offshore wind for energy security, jobs & clean-power future; convenes 2026 Pacific Offshore Wind Summit in Long Beach to highlight vital role of ports

Despite federal attempts to obstruct, State takes next steps on ports & transmission to advance floating wind

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State, industry, and other leaders at the 2026 Pacific Offshore Wind Summit joined in praising California for staying the course on its plans for gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind to spur its energy security, jobs, and clean-power future. Speakers at the Summit, hosted by Offshore Wind California (OWC), urged the state to proceed with its recent advances on offshore wind – despite federal headwinds – to strengthen its role as a global leader on floating wind technology and jobs. Key next steps include investing in ports and transmission, procuring at scale, refining a permitting roadmap, engaging key stakeholders, workforce training, and boosting a supply chain.

California made important strides in 2025 on its plans to bring offshore wind online. Most notable was passage by State lawmakers of a $228 million first installment from the $475 million voters approved in Proposition 4 for port infrastructure to deploy floating wind turbines. The California Energy Commission (CEC) advanced the state's AB 525 strategic plan with its AB3 scoping process to improve port readiness for offshore wind, and awarded $42.75 million to upgrade waterfront facilities at the Ports of Humboldt, Long Beach, Oakland, Richmond, and San Luis. California secured its current offshore wind leases, located 20-30 miles off its coast and largely out of sight, in the 2022 federal lease sale for Pacific offshore wind that drew bids of $757 million from developers to deploy an initial 7-10 GW.

"Offshore wind is bold, it's big, it's important," said David Hochschild, Chair, California Energy Commission. "California is defending our investments in clean energy jobs and innovation." Hochschild said California has become the fourth largest economy in the world while becoming a leader in clean energy progress and a destination for innovation and investment. He reiterated the state's goal for 25 GW of offshore wind by 2045 and said the CEC would continue pushing out funds for ports and offshore wind that voters had approved in Prop 4.

"At a time of global energy volatility, offshore wind is not just a climate strategy. It is part of a national security strategy," said Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba. "The grid we built for the last century cannot carry us through the next. This is renewable energy's moment. And at the Port of Long Beach, we are not waiting. We are investing in building the Port of the Future, which will include a diverse portfolio of zero emission technology that requires diversified energy sources. We are building. We are partnering. We are turning this moment into momentum."

"Offshore wind is essential to California's clean-energy future," said Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, California State Assembly. "Federal courts have already rejected several attempts by the Administration to halt offshore wind projects," Zbur said. "Offshore wind remains one of the most important tools we have to meet our clean-energy goals while creating thousands of good-paying union jobs." Zbur was a key backer of legislation leading to Prop 4 that voters approved in 2024 with $475 million for port infrastructure and also authored AB 3 on port readiness for offshore wind.

"California is staying the course on offshore wind – which is vital to our energy security, jobs, and clean-power future," said Adam Stern, Executive Director, OWC, a trade group of offshore wind developers and technology firms. "As an industry, we're focused on what's advancing offshore wind in California. We're excited to bring the Summit to Long Beach to underscore the key role of ports. We expect that when California is ready to put steel in the water, it will have all the elements in place – including developers – to make floating wind a part of the state's clean-power portfolio."

Public support remains strong and broad for offshore wind to help power California's clean-energy future. An March 2026 survey by Tarrance Group for Turn Forward shows 76% of Californians favor deploying offshore wind off the state's coast. A July 2025 PPIC statewide poll found 75% of Californians back offshore wind, including 88% of Democrats and 61% of Republicans.

California is also well-positioned to be a hub in the growing global floating wind market. California has joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance and has agreements on floating wind with Norway, Scotland, Denmark, Japan, UK, and China.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates California has 200 GW of offshore wind potential, with more than 25 GW in existing leases at Morro Bay and Humboldt and waters off the North Coast. Deep West Coast waters require floating technologies already deployed in other world markets. Reports show deploying 25 GW of California offshore wind can create thousands of jobs, supply 10-15% of the state's new clean energy, offer ratepayers affordable, reliable clean power, drive economies of scale, and generate enough competitively priced electricity for up to 25 million homes.

Offshore Wind California's member companies include AKRF, Burns & McDonnell, Crowley Wind Services, CSA, Davis Wright Tremaine, DeTect, Environmental Defense Fund, Humboldt Bay Harbor, Latham & Watkins, MCE, Orrick, Pacific Ocean Energy Trust, PG&E, Port of Long Beach, The Pasha Group, Vineyard Wind, and WestWard.

About OWC − Offshore Wind California is a coalition of industry partners with a shared interest in promoting policies and public support for responsible development of offshore wind power in California. Its members are dedicated to providing an independent voice and industry expertise to facilitate offshore wind deployment off California's coast. OWC undertakes public education and advocacy of this renewable resource as part of a comprehensive solution to California's energy needs. OWC is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization. For more information, go to www.offshorewindCA.org. Follow us @offshorewindCA.

SOURCE Offshore Wind California