California Students Achieve Top in the World and Top in the USA on Cambridge Exams; Four Students Receive Additional Honors

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment ( Cambridge ) today announced that six students from Troy High School in Fullerton have won awards for their outstanding performance in Cambridge exams. The awards include 'Top in the World' for English Language and 'Top in the USA' for Biology in the June 2023 Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Level) college-level exams.

Dr. William Mynster, Troy High School Principal, said: "We have been pleased with the level of rigor and challenge found within the Cambridge curriculum at the AS and A levels. Our students have been successful, and our teachers have met the challenge of learning and beginning the Cambridge program even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-2021 school year. Cambridge has been supportive of Troy High School, and has worked with us to provide our teachers with the training and support we have needed to ensure the success of our students in the program and on the A-Level examinations. Troy's students have excellent scores on the A Level examinations. From the June 2023 examinations at the AS and A level, six of our students received Outstanding Learner Awards. Troy High School looks forward to working with Cambridge and having this program be part of Troy for many years to come!"

The June 2023 Cambridge International exam series was the largest to date, with Cambridge issuing grades to 576,000 students across 5,600 schools in 147 countries. These awards highlight the students' hard work, perseverance and skill. Cambridge exams also enable California students to fulfill A-G requirements and offer excellent opportunities to earn scholarships and college credit.

Joanna Magbitang earned the 'Top in the World' award for achieving the highest mark in Cambridge Advanced English Language (AS Level). Joanna said: "I think the most surprising thing about this award is that I didn't really know what to expect going into the Cambridge program. We had a lot of good discussions in class with our teacher and it was different from other English classes I've had because it was more immersive. I'd like to thank Mrs. Varieur. I loved having her as a teacher and I don't think I would have been able to do as well without her guidance."

Wilson Peng received the 'Top in the USA' award in Cambridge Advanced Biology (AS Level). Wilson, expressing his gratitude, said: "I'd like to thank Ms. Ngo for taking the time to put together tests from previous exams. I think that really helped me prepare for the actual biology test and I definitely don't think I would have done as well if she hadn't structured [our learning] with previous test questions from the AS exam."

Eric Hong, Amanda Lim, Dina Naziri, and Jacqueling Zhou also won awards for their outstanding results in Cambridge Advanced exams across a range of subjects and are recognized for their academic achievement.

Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge, said: "It is with great pleasure that we honor students at Troy High School for exceptional results in Cambridge exams. Their achievements are a testament to the impressive dedication of students, teachers, and administrators at Troy High School. I wish all the students every success as they take on new opportunities and pursue their goals."

Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Level) college-level courses and exams are the culmination of the Cambridge Pathway for K-12, which brings together a globally recognized instructional approach that aligns curriculum, teaching and learning with meaningful assessments that measure mastery. Alongside in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students develop critical skills that equip them for a world that is changing, both technologically and economically, at an unprecedented pace.

