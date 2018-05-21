California Students to Link Up with NASA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Students from Pacoima and San Fernando, California, will have the opportunity to talk with astronauts on the International Space Station on Tuesday, May 22, as part of NASA's Year of Education on Station. The 20-minute, Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Scott Tingle will answer questions about life aboard the space station, NASA's deep space exploration plans and conducting science in space.

The event will connect K-12 students from California with the two Expedition 55 astronauts at 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday from the Vaughn Next Century Learning Center. Media interested in attending should contact Gretchen McCartney at gretchen.p.mccartney@jpl.nasa.gov or 818-393-6215. The event will take place at the learning center, 11505 Herrick Ave., Pacoima.

Linking teachers directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). These in-flight education downlinks are an integral component of NASA's Year of Education on Station, which provides extensive space station-related resources and opportunities to students and educators. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with the Mission Control Center on Earth 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

In addition to the educational event, Arnold and fellow NASA astronaut Drew Feustel will be interviewed by WISH-TV in Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Network at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 23. The interview will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

