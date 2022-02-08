CALIFORNIA SUPERIOR COURT GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO SUNCAL AND CITY OF RICHMOND FOR POINT MOLATE DEVELOPMENT

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A ruling this week by the Superior Court of the State of California clears the way for site work to begin immediately when the Point Molate mixed-use development closes escrow.

The Court issued an order that the City of Richmond has complied with all relevant requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the state Planning and Zoning Law, the California State Constitution, and the Public Trust Doctrine.

"We are very pleased with the Superior Court's decision" said Stephan Elieff, Chief Executive Officer. "Since the Navy left in 1996, only a very small portion of the property was open to the public. Now, when the project is complete, over 70 percent of the site will remain open space which will include hiking trails, a restored Historic Winehaven District, as well as access to an expanded beach park. Point Molate is a very important project that will alleviate the regional housing crisis."

In a 47-page decision, the Court rejected many of the environmental claims made by the petitioners as not supported by substantial evidence and based on complaints and fears founded in speculation and non-expert opinions.

"Over the past year we have been securing the necessary permits to begin work as soon as we close on the property. With the Court's ruling, it's now full steam ahead," Elieff added.

In March 2020, the Richmond City Council chose SunCal from one of four development teams that responded to a Request for Proposals for the Point Molate waterfront site. SunCal is the master developer of Oak Knoll, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Oak Knoll Naval Hospital site in Oakland that will include over 900 homes, trails, commercial space, and the adaptive reuse of historic Club Knoll.

SOURCE SunCal