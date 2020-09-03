California Supreme Court Decision Clears Major Hurdle For Development Of Casino By North Fork Rancheria Of Mono Indians

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced by the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians (the "Tribe"), Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts" or "we") is pleased to confirm that the August 31 decision of the California Supreme Court in a related case appears to have eliminated a major hurdle in the Tribe's decades-long quest to develop a casino near Madera, California.

"This ruling has been a long time coming for the Tribe and we are thrilled to be able to move forward with them on this very attractive project," said Bob Finch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Red Rock Resorts. Finch added, "We expect that the Tribe will be announcing more details regarding the casino in the near future."

About Station Casinos

Station Casinos LLC is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

Investors:

Stephen L. Cootey

[email protected]

(702) 495-4214

Rodney S. Atamian

[email protected]

(702) 495-3411

Media:

Michael J. Britt

Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Communications

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Office: 702-495-3693

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.redrockresorts.com

