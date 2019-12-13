California Teachers Chosen for Curriculum Associates' Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has selected two California teachers for the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers from schools nationwide. Amanda Kipnis of San Altos Elementary School in Lemon Grove School District in Lemon Grove, CA and Carrie Claypool of Lakeside Middle School in Val Verde Unified School District in Perris, CA are among the 31 selected teachers who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years. Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used by teachers in nearly 70 percent of California districts.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize Amanda and Carrie as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving California schools."

All Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"Being an Extraordinary Educator is an honor and a privilege," said Kipnis. "It's overwhelming, but I cannot wait to be a voice for my students with severe disabilities! Thanks to i-Ready, my kids now have access to the general education curriculum, and I'm looking forward to panel discussions and advocating for their individual needs to be met."

"I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to share the tremendous success of our i-Ready incentives program at Lakeside Middle School," said Claypool. "I hope I can inspire educators to also implement an incentives program [that] empowers students and celebrates their successes, achievements, and accomplishments. Additionally, I'm looking forward to collaborating with and learning about best practices of Extraordinary Educators so we may continue to expand our students' academic accomplishments. "

To learn more about the 2020 Extraordinary Educators, please visit CurriculumAssociates.com/ExtraordinaryEducators.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

