CALIFORNIA TEAMSTERS SUPPORT VISALIA TRANSDEV WORKERS ON STRIKE

After Three Weeks on Strike, Workers Miss First Pay Period

VISALIA, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 517 are on strike against their employer for refusing to bargain in good faith and negotiate an economic package. July 28 marks 21 days since workers hit the picket line and the first missed paycheck for Visalia bus workers. In spite of the length of the strike, Local 517 members are standing strong and refusing to cave into the company's demands.

Teamsters Joint Council 7 and affiliated local unions have collected $62,500 to distribute to their brothers and sisters on strike to help offset any financial distress caused by a missed paycheck. This check will be presented to Local 517 tomorrow at 8 a.m. Workers will be picketing after the presentation.

These workers provide transportation services for Visalia Transit Systems and SEKI Bus Operations in Sequoia National Park. Negotiations most recently took place on July 19. No further bargaining sessions are scheduled.

WHO: Transdev workers; Local 517 members; Joint Council 7 leaders



WHEN: Tomorrow – Check presentation to Local 517 will be at 8 a.m.

Workers will be on the picket line from 8 a.m-4 p.m.



WHERE: 425 E. Oak Ave

Visalia, CA 93291



VISUALS: Check presentation, workers picketing

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 517