California Tech Company Announces Autodesk Forge Integration and Launches New BIM Management Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plannerly announces an integration with the Autodesk Forge platform and two new modules that now complete the BIM planning workflow for the design and construction industry.

The digital transformation of the design and construction industry involves the implementation of Building Information Modeling (BIM).

Your BIM Management Platform

BIM is an industry shift with huge potential, however, there can be some significant pitfalls if BIM goals, requirements and teams are not aligned.

Up until now, teams have been managing BIM projects using traditional methods with spreadsheets and sending word and PDF files by email.

With the launch of the Plannerly BIM management platform, teams are able to seamlessly collaborate across companies and quickly agree on BIM requirements to focus on getting the true value from BIM.

Plannerly is a unique visual tool converting difficult BIM planning processes into modules, categories, sections and tasks that one can simply drag and drop, which makes it easy to use and even a little fun!

Darren Roos, VDC Director at a major U.S. contractor, says: "Plannerly is easy to put together, it's easy to organize, it's easy to view, easy to customize and it's easy to invite people. It's changed the way we manage information on our projects."

Clive Jordan, Co-founder and CEO at Plannerly, says: "The team has been working so hard on our mission to make the boring administration parts of this digital transformation simple and actually quite fun! Today marks a major milestone."

The platform is free to join and is now live at Plannerly.com.

There will be an official launch event held at the Autodesk University in Las Vegas on November 18.

About Plannerly:

Aligning expectations in the design and construction industry can be a challenge. Plannerly is a cloud-based BIM management platform for architects, engineers, contractors and owners to improve collaboration and communication. Plannerly helps simplify BIM planning, execution, monitoring and control. What differentiates Plannerly is that it is built on the foundation of SmartLeanBIM™: the right BIM, at the right time, by the right people – for the right reasons. Plannerly is the common platform for all project stakeholders to co-create, review, comment and approve BIM Execution Plans (BEPs); define, agree on and assign scope; monitor progress and track deliverables - all in one dedicated on-line application. It is a unique visual tool converting difficult BIM planning processes into modules, categories, sections and tasks that one can simply drag and drop, which makes it easy to use and even a little fun.

