CALIFORNIA TEEN LAUNCHES APP TO CONNECT FOSTER YOUTH WITH ADULT MENTORS

FosterBuddy

10 Oct, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 17 year old Layla Tehranchi launched FosterBuddy this month, a mobile app that connects emancipated teens and foster youth aging out of the system with mentors and professionals who are interested in making a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.

Layla started the nonprofit Coco's Angels few years ago alongside her older sister, Delara. The organization has raised more than $300,000 for foster youth-related support and services, but Layla quickly discovered that some problems can't be solved with just fundraising, and decided to create an easy way for mentors and mentees to connect on a shared platform.

The app includes the lastest technologies that provide a safe and easy experience for users, including AI (chatGPT) and real-time background checks (criminal/predator).

Once signed up, users can connect with mentors and mentees in a secure and private platform as they build their mentoring relationship.

Layla commented on the app, saying "As I run Coco's Angels and FosterBuddy, it's really my greatest and biggest hope that I can witness their growth in tandem, and sort of their simultaneous impact on minors and adults now in the foster care system"

Lesli, 22, said she signed up using the app because it was recommended to her through another foster youth organization. She said she wanted additional mentorship from someone who understood her on a more personal level.

"My experience so far has been really positive and real," she said. "I met my mentor through Zoom and we keep in communication through texts. Immediately I loved how caring and sweet she was to me, not just as a mentor but as a person."

Apple App Store:
            https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fosterbuddy/id6453291693 

Website:
            https://FosterBuddy.com 

Fosterbuddy is a non-profit based in California

Ms. Magazine

            https://msmagazine.com/2022/12/07/foster-care-cocos-angels-los-angeles/ 

KTLA in Los Angeles:
            https://ktla.com/news/local-news/los-angeles-teen-launches-app-to-connect-aging-foster-youth-with-adult-mentors/?fbclid=IwAR3o6YfR7Arwyk3Fsp9j56ps8L4-Geiy_qTmiVIMNeD3BwkB8D4uCexN5zA 

Dr. Phil Show:

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7trkn-UQRk 

