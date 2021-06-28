California To Hold Its First Large In-Person Medical Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 8-11, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Annual World Congress of the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) will be the first major medical association to hold a large in-person convention in the state of California after the State's reopening of the economy by the honorable Governor Gavin Newsom on June 15th. The program is jointly sponsored by Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine providing more than 20 hours of Continuing Medical Education accreditation. Attendees must be vaccinated or have a proof of negative COVID19 tests. Face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated attendees with a proof of vaccination record but mandatory for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated attendees.

"We were the first medical association to shut-down the convention last year and announce the pandemic. Now, we are the first to hold an in-person and virtual (optional) convention in the state of California after its reopening", said the executive director of SBMT, Dr. Vicky Yamamoto.

The 18th Annual World Congress of SBMT will have close to 900 presenters and 10 keynotes including the Honorable Congressman Ro Khanna, Drs. Robert Hariri, Deepak Chopra, Martin Mortazavi, Andre Machado, Saleem Abdulrauf, Jason Cormier, Qin Wang, and John Adler. The convention will cover Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, brain cancers, spinal disorders, neuro-ophthalmology, neuro-optometry, neurotrauma and military medicine, neuro-psychiatric disorders, neurophysiology, neuroradiology, nanoneuroscience, AI and predictive modeling, stem cell and cellular therapeutics/immunotherapy, COVID-19 brain, virtual and augmented reality, neurovascular disorders, healthcare policy and neuro-engineering. The scientific program includes two bio-skill/cadaver labs for skull base surgery and spine surgery training.

"NASA, Department of Defense and National Lab scientists are amongst elite teams presenting at the world class scientific convention, which is also aimed at fast tracking neurotechnology and neuro-therapeutic development" said a founding chairman of the board and CEO of SBMT, Dr. Babak Kateb.

The program is made possible by generous support of the following organizations and companies, which will be at the exhibition hall: Fulgent Genetics, Hsieh Family Foundation, Chopra Foundation, Brain Mapping Foundation, Bill and Lee Wood Charitable Trust and Foundation, Brain Technology and Innovation Park (BTIP), Celularity, Mind-Eye Institute, Applied Neuroscience Inc, Medtronic, Orthofix, Legally Mine, AiM Med Robotics, Inspectra Thermal Solutions, Novocure, Telethon France, Olympus Medical , Portola Pharmaceuticals, Cognionics, Penumbra, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Raymond James Wealth Management, Cereset, BrainScope, Globus, MiRus Med, Nextim, National Skull-Base Foundation and many other industry leaders in the field and organizations.

To register at this world class convention please visit: https://worldbrainmapping.site-ym.com/events/register.aspx?id=1524448&itemid=f524bd56-4b57-4273-b01a-9e0046a0155a

For More information about SBMT please visit:

www.WorldBrainMapping.Org

Media Contact: SBMT PR Team 310-500-6196 or email: Melodi Sadri [email protected]

SOURCE Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.worldbrainmapping.org

