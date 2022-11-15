California Tortilla® Kicks Off the Season of Giving with a Fundraiser for CORE

Support restaurant families in need this November and receive a free Taco

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Tortilla ®, a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food and is known to fans as Cal Tort, is hosting a systemwide fundraiser to support CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees . Guests may participate by making donations at check out when they order online from now until the end of November. Anyone who donates will automatically receive a free taco on their Burrito Elito account.

CORE is a national nonprofit dedicated to serving food and beverage operations employees with children to provide financial relief when either the employee or their child faces a health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster. CORE's grants average $2,500 and pay for things like mortgage, rent or car payments.

"We are incredibly honored to be able to offer our support to CORE and the families they serve. You never know when a crisis will strike, so it is comforting to have a valuable resource like CORE available to provide critical assistance during challenging times," said Robert Phillips, president of California Tortilla for California Tortilla. "We invite our customers to join us in these efforts."

The free taco offer is available only to Burrito Elito guests. The offer may be redeemed through December 7, 2022.

To become a Burrito Elito member download the free mobile app via the App Store or Google Play, pick up a card in-store and register it online, or join online.

For more information about California Tortilla, including menu items and locations, visit www.californiatortilla.com

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE, Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 founded by industry veterans and dedicated to serve food and beverage service employees with children when either the foodservice or beverage service employee or child navigates through a medical crisis, illness, injury, a death of the employee/spouse or their child or impacted by a natural disaster. Industry organizations and individual donors provide financial funding to help these families. Since 2004, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit that has helped more than 1,600 families in 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. CORE provides help in the form of a financial grant to help cover rent/mortgage, utilities, medical supplies, funds for basic necessities. Each grant is unique and based on the specific need of each applicant. An employee that may qualify for a grant can apply online or be referred.

To learn more, apply for a grant, refer a family for grant consideration or donate please visit coregives.org.

About California Tortilla ®

California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food. Since 1995, California Tortilla, adoringly known by fans as Cal Tort, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food through offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, while offering only the best quality. With almost 40 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States.

California Tortilla is seeking experienced multi-unit operators who are interested in diversifying and growing their restaurant portfolios. California Tortilla is also open to partnering with highly qualified single-unit operators. Current growth opportunities are available in the eastern half of the United States.



