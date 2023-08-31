California Tortilla® Puts the Fun in Fundraising

Book your next school fundraiser and receive 25% of proceeds

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that school is back in session, so are the fundraising commitments. Want to level up your fundraising efforts and move away from the typical spaghetti dinners or pancake breakfasts? Partner with California Tortilla ®, a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food and is known to fans as Cal Tort, to make your next event fun and delicious. Through the brand's Spirit Nights, schools and community organizations can raise much-needed funds for their programs and causes. California Tortilla donates 25% of participating guests pre-tax purchases to the organizations.

"At California Tortilla, we believe in being an integral part of the communities we serve and that's why we support local schools through our popular Spirit Nights," said Robert Phillips , President for California Tortilla. "We've made the program simple to execute and rewarding for the participating schools or organizations. Since 1995, we have given back hundreds of thousands of dollars to local groups and look forward to offering this program to more in the years to come."

How To Host a Spirit Night at California Tortilla

California Tortilla offers a hybrid in-store and virtual Spirit Night that encourages supporters to participate in whichever way best suits their lifestyle.

Customers ordering in-store should bring in the customized flyer (digital or printed) or mention the Spirit Night at the register.

For customers ordering on caltort.com or through the CalTort app, they may choose in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery. (Orders through UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, and other third-party delivery partners will not count). There is an item on the menu called "Spirit Night" that costs $0. Each participant simply must add this item to their cart and then checkout normally for the order to count toward the fundraiser.

California Tortilla typically hosts Spirit Nights from open to close on Wednesdays and donates 25% of guests pre-tax sales directly back to participating organizations. The company recommends booking an event one to two months in advance. This gives organizations enough time to promote their fundraisers.

Want to host a Spirit Night for your organization? Simply fill out a form at https://californiatortilla.com/fundraising.

About California Tortilla

California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food.

