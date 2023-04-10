California Tortilla® Welcomes New Location to Williamsburg, VA

Grand Opening set for April 12 with the first 20 people in line to win free burritos for a year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Tortilla ®, an iconic fast-casual restaurant franchise known to fans adoringly as Cal Tort, is bringing its bold flavors to Williamsburg, VA, with franchise owner Tejas Patel. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, April 12, and marks the ninth Virginia location for the brand.

"I've been in the hospitality business for 30 years. Hospitality is in my blood, and as a foodie, nothing makes me happier than knowing that we are serving fresh and healthy food to our customers while using the best quality products," said Tejas Patel, Williamsburg California Tortilla Franchise Owner. "Cal Tort is fresh, healthy, packed with flavor, and has a modern vibe to it. We're excited to share this brand with area residents and visitors."

The celebration will kick off with Free Burritos for a Year* to the first 20 people in line. Guests can enjoy $5 Burritos or Bowls all day, with proceeds going to a local non-profit. Additionally, there will be specials and giveaways all week long. To know more about the specials and giveaways, sign up here!

Located at 201 Monticello Ave., Unit 4115, Williamsburg, VA, the Williamsburg location is 2,500 sq. ft. and features the brand's updated signature restaurant design. The location will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. The location boasts California Tortilla's new ACE model. The ACE service model is focused on customizing orders made in real-time, so guests can create meals that suit their tastes and cravings.

The California Tortilla menu features chef-inspired creations that are freshly made, including a variety of fan-favorite tacos, burritos, Chef's Bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more. California Tortilla is known to bring the heat, with its signature Wall of Flame, where guests spice up their meals with over 75 hot sauces.

"I launched my first hotel business 30 years ago in Williamsburg, and I am excited to help our community thrive with the addition of Cal Tort," added Patel. "This is a diverse market, and our brand is going to fit right in with all the amazing things our area has to offer."

For more information, visit www.californiatortilla.com . For details about the Williamsburg location, call 757-808-5032.

Free Burritos for a Year equals 1 Free Burrito a Week for 52 weeks*

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

954.294.4454

SOURCE California Tortilla