California Towing Operators Merge For Strategic Growth And Expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central California Heavy-Duty Towing leaders, Ten-West Towing, Inc. and Jim's Towing Services, Inc. have announced the merger of their Heavy-Duty Towing and Recovery Services which took effect April 15, 2019.

After competing in the market for fifty years, a new generation of ownership in both organizations, and a shared vision of increasing customer service, efficiency, and value to all partners in the Towing industry has made this historic merger possible.

Combined operations will utilize a central call center to dispatch a broader range of services with increased accuracy and efficiency across Central and Southern California.

Both companies will continue respective operations under their existing brands while delivering seamless, customer-focused solutions.

"It's always been my objective to communicate openly, that's how you build great partnerships and raise the level of customer service. I look forward to our leadership team taking this opportunity to continue legacies of two families"

– Tyler Harden, CFO, Jim's Towing Service, Inc.

"Excited about the future and the opportunity to build a company together with our new partnership"

– JR Cady, President, Ten-West Towing, Inc.

As part of the merger, Ten-West Towing, Inc. acquires all heavy-duty towing from Jim's Towing Services, Inc. and Jim's Towing Services, Inc. acquires all light-duty, all medium-duty, and all transportation services from Ten-West Towing, Inc., effectively positioning both companies for growth and expansion.

About Ten-West Towing, Inc.: Specializing in Heavy-Duty Towing and Recovery, Ten-West Towing, Inc. has provided customers with industry leading, quality service since 1963.

About Ten-West Environmental: Established in 2014, Ten-West Environmental is a full-service environmental response, hazmat and remediation company. With all equipment owned and operated by Ten-West Environmental personnel, response time for remediation services far exceeds the industry standard. Employed by OSHA trained, hazmat certified and CA compliant personnel, Ten-West Environmental works directly with local, state and federal personnel on scene to reduce environmental, human and financial impact associated with an incident.

About Jim's Towing Services, Inc.: Since 1969, Jim's Towing Services, Inc. has continually provided elite customer service within the medium and light-duty towing industries.

About JTS Truck Repair: JTS Truck Repair, a subsidiary of Jim's Towing Services, Inc., offers premier full-service fleet maintenance repair alongside their 24-hour emergency road-side service. All service truck operators are journeymen level technicians with years of unparalleled service and diagnostic experience, trusted throughout the heavy-duty repair industry.

Contact:

Tyler S. Harden

Tyler.harden@jimstowingservice.com

866-466-4600

SOURCE Jim’s Towing Services, Inc.