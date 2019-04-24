California Towing Operators Merge For Strategic Growth And Expansion

News provided by

Jim’s Towing Services, Inc.

Apr 24, 2019, 15:21 ET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central California Heavy-Duty Towing leaders, Ten-West Towing, Inc. and Jim's Towing Services, Inc. have announced the merger of their Heavy-Duty Towing and Recovery Services which took effect April 15, 2019.

After competing in the market for fifty years, a new generation of ownership in both organizations, and a shared vision of increasing customer service, efficiency, and value to all partners in the Towing industry has made this historic merger possible.

Combined operations will utilize a central call center to dispatch a broader range of services with increased accuracy and efficiency across Central and Southern California.

Both companies will continue respective operations under their existing brands while delivering seamless, customer-focused solutions.

"It's always been my objective to communicate openly, that's how you build great partnerships and raise the level of customer service.  I look forward to our leadership team taking this opportunity to continue legacies of two families" 
Tyler Harden, CFO, Jim's Towing Service, Inc.

"Excited about the future and the opportunity to build a company together with our new partnership" 
– JR Cady, President, Ten-West Towing, Inc.

As part of the merger, Ten-West Towing, Inc. acquires all heavy-duty towing from Jim's Towing Services, Inc. and Jim's Towing Services, Inc. acquires all light-duty, all medium-duty, and all transportation services from Ten-West Towing, Inc., effectively positioning both companies for growth and expansion.

About Ten-West Towing, Inc.: Specializing in Heavy-Duty Towing and Recovery, Ten-West Towing, Inc. has provided customers with industry leading, quality service since 1963.

About Ten-West Environmental: Established in 2014, Ten-West Environmental is a full-service environmental response, hazmat and remediation company. With all equipment owned and operated by Ten-West Environmental personnel, response time for remediation services far exceeds the industry standard. Employed by OSHA trained, hazmat certified and CA compliant personnel, Ten-West Environmental works directly with local, state and federal personnel on scene to reduce environmental, human and financial impact associated with an incident.

About Jim's Towing Services, Inc.: Since 1969, Jim's Towing Services, Inc. has continually provided elite customer service within the medium and light-duty towing industries.

About JTS Truck Repair: JTS Truck Repair, a subsidiary of Jim's Towing Services, Inc., offers premier full-service fleet maintenance repair alongside their 24-hour emergency road-side service. All service truck operators are journeymen level technicians with years of unparalleled service and diagnostic experience, trusted throughout the heavy-duty repair industry.

Contact: 
Tyler S. Harden
Tyler.harden@jimstowingservice.com
866-466-4600

SOURCE Jim’s Towing Services, Inc.

You just read:

California Towing Operators Merge For Strategic Growth And Expansion

News provided by

Jim’s Towing Services, Inc.

Apr 24, 2019, 15:21 ET