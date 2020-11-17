California Trial Attorney Wins 'Lawyer of the Year' and Acquires a New Firm

Mr. Cornwell was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, educated at San Jose State (BS 1964) and the University of California, Berkeley – Boalt Hall (JD 1967). He spent three years as a prosecutor in the Ventura County District Attorney's Office before joining McCormick Barstow where he tried over one hundred and twenty-five civil jury trials. In 2000, he founded Cornwell Sample and most recently acquired Freedman Law. With over 50 years of experience, Mr. Cornwell is known for his ability to handle the most complex and high-profile cases in Central California.

About Freedman Law

Freedman Law is one of the largest personal injury firms in Central California. Founded in 1994, they have represented over 10,000 clients in various injury cases and won numerous multi-million dollar settlements. Freedman Law specializes in various personal injury cases, uninsured motorist, and wrongful death cases. For more information about Freedman Law, visit www.freedmanlaw.com .

About the U.S. News - Best Lawyers in America®

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers in America® rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from attorneys who are leaders in their fields, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

