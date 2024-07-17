California Trial Lawyers Leap to Growing Shook

"Saman and I have the same trial philosophy as Shook, which is one of the few firms that can take cases all the way through trial, if necessary. We believe our clients benefit from having top-tier trial counsel as part of a strategic approach to managing litigation," said Kondon from Shook's Los Angeles office.

"We were drawn to Shook's investment in a business model and structure that works for its lawyers and clients," said Rejali, speaking from Los Angeles. "Additionally, I was attracted to a firm that develops and promotes women, particularly in management roles. You don't see women as chairs of major law firms too often, and I'm looking forward to Madeleine McDonough's leadership."

Kondon and Rejali represent management in all aspects of employment law, with a focus on employment-related litigation. Kondon brings more than 30 years of experience, and has obtained several defense verdicts. He counsels clients on terminations, employment discrimination, wage and hour, and has handled administrative proceedings before various state and federal agencies as well as arbitrations before tribunals throughout the state of California. Kondon has worked across many different industries, including manufacturing, technology, shipping and health care.

Rejali has been second-chair in jury trials and in arbitration. She manages a diverse portfolio of litigation and has successfully obtained summary judgment in favor of companies in a wide variety of industries including health, technology and consumer goods, which align with Shook's clients. Both Kondon and Rejali have successfully defeated class certification in wage and hour class actions, and have overseen the litigation and resolution of many PAGA actions.

Shook's national employment litigation and policy team, led by William Martucci and Carrie McAtee, represents corporate employers including as national counsel for a number of Fortune 500 companies.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our depth and bench of trial lawyers in California," said Employment Litigation Partner Carrie McAtee, who serves on Shook's Executive Committee and is a leading national employment litigator and policy strategist. "In particular, California has become a hotbed of wage and hour lawsuits. Chris and Saman bring a high level of experience that will complement our existing national team and be of great value to our clients."

"This powerful duo builds perfectly on Shook's strategic focus in the ever dynamic and complex California Employment Litigation and Policy Practice," said Shook Partner William Martucci who leads the practice.

Kondon and Rejali will practice nationally from Shook's Los Angeles office, which marks its five-year anniversary in 2024 and has exploded from five to 27 lawyers. The office, managed by Michael Mallow, who also co-leads Shook's Class Action and Appellate teams, recently located to a larger space in Century City to accommodate accelerating growth. The Los Angeles office recently added Partners Alycia Degen, Jan Dodd, Michael Shortnacy and Stephen B. Weisburd, all from larger firms.

"It's a special homecoming for me. There's no doubt about it," said Kondon. "Collaborating with Michael Mallow, Colm Moran and Robert Feyder again is something I am really looking forward to." Kondon, Mallow, Moran and Feyder practiced together for many years early in their careers.

Shook's litigation and trial teams represent most of the world's leading health, science and technology companies on just about every type of claim. ALM selected Shook as a finalist for the Litigation Department of the Year – Product Liability in 2023. Best Lawyers awarded Shook the 2024 Practice Group of the Year for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Defendants.

Kondon earned his law degree from Loyola Law School – Los Angeles. He is ranked among The Best Lawyers of America.

Rejali earned her J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law, cum laude. She speaks and writes frequently in her area of law.

Shook currently has California offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco.

